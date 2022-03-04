7 Things Not to Do After a Car Accident

The insurer of other parties may persuade you to file a claim after a collision, which will be a risky decision.

Car accidents are sudden and leave you traumatized. You do not understand what to say and whom to say at that time. You may also not be able to explain what happened and end up telling wrong things to the bad people. But, when you know what should be done after a collision, you will not make any blunders.

It is also necessary to hold the at-fault driver and witnesses. You will be required to charter a lawyer for claiming the expenses if you are not at fault. You can hire a car accident lawyer Port St Lucie for this purpose.

Here are the seven things that you should not do after a car accident:

1: Do Not Panic

It is natural to get confused and worried after a collision. It may take time to come back to consciousness due to the sudden incident. But at this point, you should not panic. Try to come back to your senses as soon as you can. Tell your brain that everything is fine.

Also, do not shout at other people involved in accidents even if your vehicle is poorly damaged because obviously, they will not do it intentionally. Try to stay calm and ensure that other people get first aid and medical assistance if they are injured.

2: Do Not Leave the Scene

It is considered illegal to leave the scene of a car accident, especially when it involves any injury to a person, death, or damage to property. It will be considered a crime if you do not remain at the accident site when you are involved in it. You will be charged for it.

You should stay there and call 911. When the police arrive, they will take the report and provide medical assistance if anyone needs it.

3: Do Not Forget to Call the Police

People think it is unnecessary to call the police when no one is injured explicitly in the collision. You should not believe it. No matter how minor or severe the accident is, call the police immediately.

A police report will identify the at-fault person in a successive claim. A police report has details about the road conditions, critical evidence about the accident, names, and contact numbers of witnesses. It also has an official write-up about how the accident happened.

4: Do Not Sue Other Party’s Insurers Without a Lawyer

It would be unwise to speak to insurance companies of other people involved in the incident without a lawyer. They will try to settle with you for compensation as low as possible. They may expect you to give a statement regarding the accident and later use these statements against you in a subsequent lawsuit. To avoid this risk, you should hire a car accident lawyer Port St Lucie who will communicate with insurance companies ambassadors on your behalf.

5: Do Not Forget to Note Down All Details

If you do not record the details of the car accident, you will not substantiate what happened later in the court when you or the other party will file a claim. You will also have to give this information to your insurance provider.

Document all the details, including the date and time when the accident occurred. Also, write the conditions like snow or rain present at the time of the incident. Note the license plate numbers and other necessary information.

6: Do Not be Scared to Disclose Details

You should not admit fault and take everything on yourself. Instead, tell all the exact details about how the accident occurred. Do not instantly say that, ‘it was all my fault.’ Insurance companies who do not admit their fault will use such statements against you. Moreover, other people involved in the accident can also file a claim against you to get compensation even if you were not responsible for the accident.

7: Do Not File a Lawsuit On Your Own

The insurer of other parties may persuade you to file a claim after a collision, which will be a risky decision. It will cost you money for an extended period. There are so many complicated legal claims brought after a car accident.

You may be drawn to file a case after a car accident on your own. But this can be a treacherous decision that will cost you money in the long run. It might also result in having your lawsuit disregarded. A car accident lawyer Port St Lucie will guide you about all the legal processes and help you in court.

Final Verdict

It is crucial to keep yourself attentive after an accident to avoid long-lasting issues that can swipe away all the money. By hiring a reliable lawyer, you can get what you deserve.