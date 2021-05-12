7 Things to Look for When Choosing an Attorney

“If you walk away from an initial meeting unsure about the issues or what you’ll be getting, it’s probably worth talking to another attorney before making your choice.” ~ Elliot Brown

How do you decide who to hire when choosing an attorney? What is one thing to look for when choosing to hire an attorney?

To help you find an attorney, we asked law experts and business leaders this question for their best advice. From ensuring their expertise to asking qualifying questions, there are several things that may help you decide who to hire when choosing an attorney.

Here are seven things to look for when choosing to hire an attorney:

Expertise

Referrals

Experience in Your Niche

Availability

Keen Understanding of Field

Full Team vs. Individual

Good Communication

When choosing a criminal defense attorney, it is important to ensure that they have lots of experience defending cases similar to your own and in the state in which you have been charged. It is this level of familiarity and expertise that can make all the difference in the courtroom! In your initial consultation, be sure to ask detailed questions about their expertise so you can feel confident about their approach and effectiveness.

Court Will, Will & Will

Hiring the right attorney is a big decision for any business owner. Depending on your business or personal needs, you can typically rely on referrals. Ask your family and friends, or better yet, ask people in your business network. By asking around, some names or firms might start to stand out among the rest. After asking, do your research. You’re the only one with real actual knowledge of your business needs and vision. For example, if your vision is to expand into a different market, this is important to consider when making the final decision.

Rronniba Pemberton, Markitors

The most important thing to look for when hiring an attorney is their knowledge of your case specifically. This can be done by asking a number of questions relating to your case and how it might need to be dealt with, as well as their experience on cases similar to yours. Remember, even if you choose a law firm that has knowledge in a certain area, they may not be familiar with your niche issue within that area. It’s important to find someone who has good experience with similar issues and knows how to handle the situation properly. Do your research, ask all the right questions, look at reviews, etc. This will give you the best idea of which attorney you should hire.

Peter Horne, Geoff McDonald and Associates

It is common knowledge that lawyers are very busy. Therefore, it is important to always hire a lawyer who is close and available to attend to you on time. Every client needs a lawyer who can devote quality time and attention in attending to a matter. If you hire an experienced lawyer who doesn’t have enough time to dedicate to your case, you may not get the services you want.

Nonyerem Ibiam, Law Truly

Depending on the field, you will get certain personalities and traits that are more common in one than another. For instance, in our field, compassion is a must. We deal with PTSD victims daily. Understanding the fundamental aspects of this is crucial when fighting a case on behalf of the client. In contrast, a real estate attorney does not need to share the same empathy for their clients’ psychological history. To find a qualified attorney, make sure you look for one that is specialized and has a keen understanding of the field they practice in. With that should come integrity, experience, and a solid reputation.

John Berry, Berry Law

When you are looking to hire an attorney, ask yourself, “Will they do everything in their power to get me the best possible result? Are they going to be honest with you about what is realistic to expect? Do they have a full team approach, or are you working solely with one attorney?” We believe the best representation comes with a full team effort. We don’t assign clients to one attorney but instead have them work with a team of attorneys to ensure that they are getting a wide range of perspectives that will better prepare them for argument and trial. While I do believe there are good firms that practice more traditionally, that question in conjunction with the others will point to their strategies, diligence, and success and should be an indicator as to what you can expect for how they will represent you.

Seth Price, Price Benowitz LLP

From its terminology to how it works, the legal system can seem like a foreign country. If you’re hiring an attorney, you’re ultimately looking for someone to help you understand the issues, navigate them your way, and inform your decision-making going forward. That means your lawyer needs to be a really good communicator. Make sure they take time to educate you. If you walk away from an initial meeting unsure about the issues or what you’ll be getting, it’s probably worth talking to another attorney before making your choice.

Elliot Brown, OnPay Payroll