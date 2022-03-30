7 Things You Need to Do After a Truck Accident in Chicago

Actually, the recovery process starts the moment you get out of the car right after the accident.

Chicago, IL – Trucks are involved in only a small percentage of overall accidents in the state of Illinois, yet these collisions are responsible for a disproportionately large percentage of the fatalities. In 2019, for instance, accidents involving some type of commercial vehicle accounted for almost 11% of fatal crashes and 2.8% of injury crashes. Most of the victims were drivers or passengers in regular cars. It’s a question of simple physics, a passenger car doesn’t offer much protection when it collides with an 80,000 lbs fully-loaded tractor-trailer. Such a crash will cause substantial damages and the only way to recover the money you deserve is to get in touch with experienced Chicago truck accident lawyers as soon as possible.

Actually, the recovery process starts the moment you get out of the car right after the accident. Everything you do or say can impact your chances of recovering fair compensation. Here’s a quick list of things you should do.

Call the police

According to the law, in Illinois, you are required to call the police if the accident resulted in injury, death, or damages estimated at over $1,500. Also, the police report is one of the most important documents you must submit when you file a personal injury claim. If the report isn’t available right away, write down the name of the police officer, his badge number, and the agency to which he belongs (city police, sheriff, state police) so you can get it later.

Take photos

Get your phone out and start taking pictures of the scene. You should get clear shots illustrating the position of each vehicle, the damage to your car, any traffic signs in the area, the state of the road, if wet or strewn with debris. If you have external injuries, photograph those as well.

Take a good look at the trucker

The state the trucker was in may play an important part in determining liability for your damages. Does he seem drunk or under the influence of some drugs? Does he have dark circles under his eyes indicating exhaustion? This is important because if it’s a simple driver’s error, you will have to file a claim against his insurance, but if he was overworked you may have a case against his employer. Take a few photos of the guy if possible

Make a list of witnesses

You never know how the case will go. You might need the testimony of the eyewitnesses, especially if the case goes to trial. Write down their name, address, and phone number.

Go see a doctor

You need proof you were injured in the accident if you want to claim damages. The sooner you see a doctor, the better. Keep all the documents and bills in a file.

Notify the insurance agency

Even if you don’t remember the exact terms of your insurance policy, it’s always good to inform them of the accident as soon as possible. You will probably have to file your claim with the insurer representing the other party, but keep your contacts with them to a minimum. You don’t have to give them a recorded statement, no matter what they tell you. Let them know they’ll be hearing from your Illinois truck accident lawyers.

Call a lawyer

You will need a lawyer to investigate the crash and determine who might be liable for your damages. Also, you’ll need a good lawyer to calculate the value of your claim. Compensatory damages include both economic damages which can be proven by bills and non-economic damages for your pain and suffering. In Illinois, there is no cap on pain and suffering damages so having a good lawyer in your corner will help you get more than the insurance company is prepared to offer.

