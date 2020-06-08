8 Times You Need Doctor Answering Services

Whether you are a startup or established medical practice, a doctor answering service reinforces strong patient relationships and upholds a high-quality professional image.

From cost-effectiveness and better customer service, to never missing a call and extending business hours, there are numerous reasons why practices should get doctor answering services.

When starting a medical facility, the last thing that’s on the minds of doctors is getting a call answering service – which is understandable. In medical school, all a doctor is taught about is medical procedures. Well, of course, there are patient care lessons, but mainly, it’s all about medicine and related topics.

In most cases, one thinks about setting up a practice and employing a receptionist to handle all the customer care bit of the process. But, there is a downside to that. A receptionist won’t always be available to answer calls – especially during after-hours or over the holidays and on weekends. Unfortunately, medical emergencies can happen at any time, and when they do, a patient wants immediate care. When they cannot get through to you, they will likely find another doctor who’s available to render help. But that’s not the only problem when patients think they cannot count on you during emergencies; they are likely to leave your practice altogether for the next best option.

The best practices in the field understand this aspect well; that’s why they get doctor answering services to take care of this problem for them. This way, they won’t have to worry about missing a call or not providing quality customer services to their patients.

Here are eight times you need a doctor answering services:

When you do not have a receptionist

If you are just getting started and do not have someone to receive the calls on your behalf during your regular working hours, as well as after-hours and over the weekends and holidays, a call answering service can be a great way to take care of your callers. A call answering service acts as an extension of your facility, making sure that not a single call goes unanswered.

When you want to appear professional

One great thing about medical call answering services is that they are experts at answering calls. Unlike the ordinary reception, they do not get overwhelmed by a range of other tasks like welcoming the patients and directing them to the right office or showing them how to fill out insurance papers. All their attention goes to responding to phone calls. Additionally, these agents are trained to answer calls in a professional yet friendly manner that will appeal to your callers. All you need to do is give them details of how you would want them to respond when a patient calls in.

When you want to save on costs

Call answering services will work for you on an on-demand basis. You can choose to get their help only on weekends, at night, or any time you are not in your office, and only pay them for the hours worked. The same cannot be said for an in-house receptionist – you will still need to pay them even when they are on holiday. Not to mention the amount you spend putting up structures and on insurance.

When you want to focus on what matters

Juggling between taking care of patients in the facility, as well as those calling, and still creating time for family and other business aspects, can be tough. A call answering service comes in and takes care of the calls. This allows you to focus on core matters without any worries.

When you want to get the job done faster

If there is one thing that patients do not like is waiting on the line for several minutes to get the help they are seeking. It is even more annoying to get transferred to another person. In this case, most of them will hang up and find alternative help. Getting outside help from a reliable call center will ensure your callers don’t wait on the line.

When you want to extend your business hours

As mentioned earlier, call centers work round the clock. So, when you want your callers to find you at any time, they are your best option because they will be available. The same cannot be said for the in-house team because they will close the shop as soon as the clock strikes five.

When you don’t want to miss any call

In the medical world, a single call can mean the difference between life and death. And, when you care a lot about your patients, you wouldn’t want them to suffer alone. A doctor’s call answering service ensures you never miss any call.

Conclusion

Whether you are a startup or established medical practice, a doctor answering service reinforces strong patient relationships and upholds a high-quality professional image. Your relationship with the patient starts as soon as you receive the call; the right impression will mean all the difference.