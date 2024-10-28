ADHD May Increase Risk for Teen Psychotic Symptoms

Childhood attention problems and genetics may be linked to teen psychosis risk, and eventually, schizophrenia.

Researchers at UCLA have found that childhood attention problems and genetics may increase a person’s risk for experiencing psychotic-like symptoms during their teenaged years. Published in Nature Mental Health, the study expands on the well-known link between childhood attention struggles and an increased likelihood of developing conditions like schizophrenia later in life. Dr. Carrie Bearden and her team analyzed data from approximately 10,000 children over six years to explore how varying attention spans impact the risk of psychotic symptoms as children transition into adolescence.

The study specifically looked at how genetic predispositions and attention variability interact to influence the likelihood of psychotic-like experiences. The research team examined both children’s attention spans and genetic markers that may increase vulnerability to mental health conditions. They found that children with a higher genetic risk for neuropsychiatric and cognitive disorders showed more severe symptoms related to psychosis and also had greater attention issues.

The team noted that differences in attention span appeared to act as a partial bridge between genetic risks and the onset of psychotic-like symptoms, explaining about 4-16% of this relationship. Although this didn’t fully explain the connection between genetic predispositions and psychotic experiences, the findings emphasize the importance of understanding how early childhood factors contribute to mental health outcomes.

The author’s conclusions also highlight that while many young people who experience psychotic-like symptoms may not ultimately develop schizophrenia, such symptoms during adolescence can be a significant risk factor for future mental health disorders. Dr. Bearden suggests that the findings help clarify how various risk factors operate at a genetic and behavioral level, particularly during the formative teen years, a crucial developmental period for mental health. This understanding could help to identify future therapies designed for early intervention in psychosis, allowing for better support during this vulnerable stage of life.

Dr. Bearden’s research involves ongoing evaluation of the study participants to identify which factors are most predictive of future diagnoses like schizophrenia. Understanding these factors may eventually clarify why some individuals are more resilient to underlying genetic risks, while others may experience significant challenges. The team used data from the ongoing Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, a large-scale research initiative that follows nearly 12,000 young people from age nine into early adulthood. This extensive dataset allowed the UCLA researchers to analyze attention, brain function, and genetic influences in a representative youth sample.

The team used polygenic scores, which are summaries of multiple genetic variants associated with increased risk for neuropsychiatric conditions. Unlike certain neurological diseases that can be linked to a single gene mutation, psychiatric disorders often involve hundreds or thousands of genetic variants that collectively influence risk. Polygenic scores help researchers quantify this complex genetic landscape, providing a more comprehensive view of an individual’s risk for developing specific conditions. The team used these scores for neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders, which were derived from large datasets and applied to the ABCD study’s participants. However, they noted as a limitation that most polygenic data currently available relies on people of European ancestry, which restricts the study’s applicability to diverse populations. In the coming years, the team hopes to run more inclusive studies and refine their scores to better predict mental health risks across diverse populations.

