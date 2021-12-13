After the Crash Podcast with David Craig

Whether you are representing a family member with a brain injury or in a wrongful death claim or you are the victim with serious injuries as a result of the tragic semi tractor trailer wreck, you will not want to miss these powerful and informative podcasts.

Thousands of commercial trucks transport goods and cargo across Indiana every day. The number of registered commercial tractor-trailers has increased substantially nationwide. Not surprisingly, the number of collisions involving large trucks in Indiana has increased significantly in recent years. There were 5,005 people killed in crashes involving large trucks across the U.S. in 2019.

Trucking companies are often contacted by the truck driver immediately following an accident. Trucking companies will do their best to respond as quickly as possible and will do everything they can to minimize your chances in court. We have even seen instances of trucking companies hiding or tampering with evidence, or making repairs to faulty trucks after an accident. For more information, check out our Indiana Truck Accident FAQs page or watch the video above to learn why it is so vital to contact an Indianapolis accident lawyer immediately following any truck accident involving you or a loved one.

Because of the weight and size of large trucks, collisions involving smaller vehicles can have serious or catastrophic consequences for the victims.

Empowering Victims of Semi-Truck Wrecks

David will interview accident reconstructionists, private investigators, engineers, mechanical experts, cell phone download experts, computerized data (ECM, air bag, etc.) retrieval experts, mediators, attorneys, structured settlement advisors, financial planners, as well as others. Whether you are representing a family member with a brain injury or in a wrongful death claim or you are the victim with serious injuries as a result of the tragic semi tractor trailer wreck, you will not want to miss these powerful and informative podcasts.

David W. Craig is the managing partner at the law firm of Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC. He is board certified in Truck Accident Law. David sits on the board of regents for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys (ATAA) and has over 30 years of experience representing truck accident victims. David is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and a proud recipient of the Thurgood Marshall “Fighting for Justice” Award. He was also named a top 10 trucking trial lawyer in Indiana by the National Trial Lawyers Association.

