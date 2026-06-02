AI and Divorce: Can Technology Meet the Legal Demands?

The person sitting at their kitchen table at midnight, running their situation through a chatbot, deserves to know what that tool can and cannot do before they find out the hard way.

AI is quickly becoming a go-to tool for legal information. But do you really want to count on it to help you solve the problems and challenges that come when your marriage ends?

A recent survey found that 65% of respondents have used AI for some legal guidance, reflecting a broader shift toward self-service tools across industries. That shift is happening alongside a broader gap in access to legal services. According to the Legal Services Corporation, 92% of low-income Americans receive inadequate or no legal help for civil legal issues. As a result, more individuals are turning to self-service tools, including AI platforms, to navigate complex legal processes on their own.

Divorce is one of the most common areas where this trend is playing out. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 600,000 divorces occur annually in the U.S.

Where AI is gaining traction

AI tools are already being used across the legal space for tasks such as summarizing laws, generating documents, and answering basic legal questions. For individuals handling relatively straightforward situations, such as an uncontested divorce with limited assets, these tools can provide a useful starting point.

Where complexity increases

Divorce cases often involve variables that no algorithm is built to anticipate.

State law is one of the most significant. Rules governing property division, spousal support, and custody arrangements vary widely from state to state — and within those rules, outcomes frequently turn on specific facts rather than fixed formulas. A couple in Texas dividing community property operates under an entirely different legal framework than one in New York, which is not a community property state, like most states in the U.S., where courts weigh a longer list of equitable factors. An AI tool trained on general legal information may not flag those distinctions, particularly when users phrase questions broadly or leave out details they do not know are relevant. It is very difficult to ask a question when you are not familiar with even the information needed to ask the questions. The AI apparatus will not be able to answer questions without correct input.

Financial complexity compounds the problem. Divorce proceedings regularly involve contested asset division, retirement accounts, business valuations, and disputes over income — none of which can be resolved by generating a fill in the blank document. These issues require detailed review of financial records, an understanding of tax implications, and often the involvement of forensic accountants or financial advisors. A chatbot can explain what equitable distribution means. It cannot tell you whether your spouse’s business valuation is accurate. It also cannot tell you how to apply the law and the various outcomes that could occur in Court. The law is not a cookie cutter area—there are wide variations in outcome depending on a number of factors—many intangible.

The limits of automation in legal proceedings

Even as AI becomes more advanced, its role in legal proceedings remains limited. Divorce cases that involve disputes over custody, support, or assets may require court involvement, where outcomes depend on procedural rules, evidentiary standards, and real-time decision-making.

A case involving contested custody or complex finances may require hearings, negotiations, and procedural steps that are difficult to navigate without guidance.

In those situations, individuals navigating the system alone may face challenges understanding deadlines, filing requirements, or courtroom expectations. AI can provide general guidance, but it does not participate in proceedings or adapt to changing legal dynamics. Al cannot go to Court with you and present your case.

Perhaps the most significant limit of AI in divorce is one that rarely gets discussed: most cases never go to trial. They are resolved through negotiation, and what determines the outcome is rarely the law itself. It is leverage — who has it, who understands it, and who knows how to use it.

Negotiating a divorce agreement requires reading the other side, knowing when to push and when to concede, and understanding which issues matter most to your specific situation. It requires someone who can sit across a table and adapt in real time. An AI can outline what a typical custody arrangement looks like. It cannot tell you that agreeing to a slightly lower support figure now might be worth more in long-term flexibility, or that the way an asset is titled could affect what you are actually able to collect. Those judgments live in experience and context, neither of which an algorithm can replicate.

The bottom line

Divorce and custody are not form-completion exercises. A legal proceeding with financial consequences that can follow someone for decades — and frequently happens at the most destabilizing moment of a person’s life — is one of the most critical events in a person’s life. The person sitting at their kitchen table at midnight, running their situation through a chatbot, deserves to know what that tool can and cannot do before they find out the hard way.