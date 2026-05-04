AI Medical Scribes Show Mixed Results

AI tools reduce charting time but not doctors’ after-hours workload.

New research is raising questions about how much time artificial intelligence tools like AI medical scribes are really saving doctors in everyday practice. Digital “scribes,” designed to handle notetaking, have been introduced in many health systems with the promise of easing heavy workloads. While early hopes suggested these tools could cut down long hours spent on paperwork, fresh data shows the outcome is more mixed than expected.

Doctors often spend a large portion of their day working on electronic health records (EHRs). For every full day of patient care, a significant amount of time goes into typing notes, updating charts, and reviewing records. This extra work has long been tied to stress and burnout in the healthcare field. Many doctors report feeling stretched thin, with paperwork cutting into time that could be spent with patients or at home.

AI medical scribes were created to help with this problem. These systems listen during patient visits and automatically create medical notes. In theory, this allows doctors to focus more on care instead of typing. A recent study looked at how these tools perform in real settings across several health systems in the United States. Thousands of clinicians were included, ranging from primary care doctors to specialists and trainees.

The findings show that AI scribes do make a difference, but not as much as some expected. On average, doctors using these tools spent slightly less time on documentation during their workday. The reduction was modest, cutting only a small portion of the total time spent on records. There was also a small increase in the number of patients seen each week, suggesting a slight boost in productivity.

However, one key issue remained unchanged. The time doctors spent working outside of scheduled hours did not drop. Many still logged into systems after their shifts ended to complete tasks. This suggests that while AI scribes may speed up certain parts of the job, they do not fully solve the problem of after-hours work.

Researchers believe the reason may be tied to how doctors use the time they save. Instead of leaving work earlier, many shift their focus to other responsibilities. These can include checking messages from patients, reviewing lab results, or double-checking notes for accuracy. In some cases, doctors may spend time editing or correcting the AI-generated notes to make sure everything is right.

The study also found that not all clinicians benefit equally. Those in primary care, along with nurse practitioners and physician assistants, saw somewhat greater time savings. Female clinicians and medical residents also showed more noticeable changes. Another important factor was how often the tool was used. Doctors who relied on AI scribes for at least half of their visits experienced better results than those who used them less often.

Even with these gains, adoption has not been consistent. Only a portion of clinicians used the tools regularly. This points to possible barriers such as lack of training, trust in the system, or differences in workflow. Some doctors may prefer their own methods or feel unsure about relying on automated notes in clinical settings.

There are also limits to what the study can show. Because it was not a controlled trial, other factors could have influenced the results. Differences between those who chose to use the technology and those who did not may play a role. In addition, the research focused on academic health centers, where patient volumes and work patterns may differ from other settings.

The results suggest that AI medical scribes offer some help but are not a complete fix for the challenges doctors face. They can trim down documentation time and allow for slightly more patient visits, but they do not appear to reduce the need for after-hours work. For now, the tools may be best seen as one part of a larger effort to improve working conditions in healthcare. More research is expected to explore how these systems can be improved and how they affect both doctors and patients over time.

Sources:

AI scribes save clinicians time but fail to reduce overtime work

Changes in Clinician Time Expenditure and Visit Quantity With Adoption of Artificial Intelligence–Powered Scribes: A Multisite Study