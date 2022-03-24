AI Software for Law Firms: Top 12 Productivity Picks

Being able to sign documents remotely is also extremely useful, and saves a lot of time.

What is one AI tool for law firms to increase productivity?

To help law firms and professionals increase their productivity using AI software, we asked legal professionals and tech experts this question for their AI software of choice. From Google Assistant to eDiscovery, there are several intuitive softwares that may help you increase your productivity.

Here are 11 AI softwares for law firms to boost their productivity:

Google Assistant

An AI assistant such as Google Assistant, can make a positive difference in productivity at your law firm. It’s available on a wide variety of devices, including smartphones and smartwatches. With Google Assistant, you can schedule meetings and depositions faster and without hassle. Not to mention, with its voice typing features, your dictation gets a real boost, helping you stay on top of emails and take notes with ease. It’s all around an easy-to-use productivity tool that’s perfect for law firms.

Court Will, Will & Will

Adobe E-sign

The best choice of tools for speeding up legal activities and avoiding human error are e-signatures. Attorneys and their clients can also avoid using documents, resulting in less paper wastage and ink. Being able to sign documents remotely is also extremely useful, and saves a lot of time.

Amit Raj, The Links Guy

HyperWrite

AI content writers exist that sound like people. For instance, AI content writing tools now use tone. By using AI content writer tools in a law firm, the lawyers are free to spend time on a more desirable task like generating new business and helping clients. An experienced attorney is needed on these activities that increase yearly income. There are many AI content writers you can use. HyperWrite is an AI content writing tool that I can recommend from personal experience.

Janice Wald, Mostly Blogging

Luminance

Luminance can be a gamechanger for law firms looking for the perfect document review software. It effortlessly highlights important clauses within contracts and even points out words that could be a possible cause of conflict in the future, while suggesting suitable alternatives in its place, speeding up the process quite drastically.

Riley Beam, Douglas R. Beam, P.A.

Luminance is a fantastic tool that has helped over 300 law firms perform thorough due diligence more quickly than ever, thanks to its AI system that understands language as well as a human. We’ve used the tool to get immediate overviews of companies to spot potential issues that could affect contracts, business mergers, property portfolios, eDiscovery, and more. It’s a massive time saver that works well to give us peace of mind as we navigate deals.

David Aylor, David Aylor Law Offices

PCLaw

Tech-powered solutions are the way forward since the pandemic has resulted in a shift to cut costs. An efficient AI-powered accounting system provides legal practices with a complete money management solution. With features including expense tracking, liability examination, and trust management, there are powerful tools available. For example, PCLaw.

Saskia Ketz, Mojomox

Semantic Search

While in discovery, law firms can use semantic search tools to find similar, but differently worded, data, conversations, and legal codes faster. In doing so, law firms can reduce the time spent on research and produce more consistent results.

Matthew Ramirez, Rephrasely

ROSS Intelligence

There are several AI tools for law firms to increase productivity. One popular tool is ROSS, which is an artificially intelligent legal research assistant that can help lawyers find answers to legal questions and research cases. Other AI tools for law firms include contract analysis tools, which can help review and summarize contracts, and predictive analytics tools, which can help predict outcomes in court proceedings.

Natalia Brzezinska, PhotoAiD

Alexei AI Memo Generator

One AI tool for law firms to increase productivity is a legal memo generator such as Alexei. A legal memo generator is a computer program that takes a set of facts and produces a memorandum of law based on those facts.

This can be helpful for lawyers because it automates the process of creating a legal memo. It also helps to ensure accuracy and consistency in memos, since the software will follow a set template. Additionally, it can help lawyers to find case law and other authorities more quickly and efficiently.

Claire Westbrook, LSAT Prep Hero

Jasper.ai

Jasper.ai is an AI-powered writing tool that helps greatly with content creation. You can amplify your content marketing efforts and expedite the process of creating various documents by utilizing a subscription to this tool. It works a lot better than you might think and even comes with a built-in plagiarism checker if you’re concerned about the AI’s output. Rest assured—this is truly an innovation for writers.

Stewart Guss, Stewart J. Guss

CARA AI

CARA A.I. (Case Analysis Research Assistant) helps you find the most on-point authorities quickly and efficiently. Using this tool saves hours of research time and finds you tailored results. Based on what it knows about your matter, CARA A.I. searches Casetext’s database for the most relevant results, then recommends relevant cases, statutes, briefs, black letter law, and more.

Mark Pierce, Cloud Peak Law Group

eDiscovery

We’re a law firm that emphasizes diversity, so we have to ask ourselves what role does diversity play when it comes to artificial intelligence? For instance, AI is often used in security technology. A surveillance camera may use AI to analyze people’s movements and that can open the door for racial bias. Many of our clients have been wronged in some fashion by racial discrimination and whatever AI technology we incorporate must not violate our own commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As for the benefits of AI in law, the first example that comes to mind is eDiscovery, a software that allows for scads of documents to be scanned, reviewed and submitted in only a fraction of the time compared to the old-fashioned way of having teams of lawyers and paralegals review the hard copies. Filings can be done faster and more accurately through the assistance of AI and that increases lawyer productivity.

Alan Ahdoot, Adamson Ahdoot Law

