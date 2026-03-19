AI Tools Handle Millions of Health Questions

Report shows growing reliance on AI for everyday health information.

Artificial intelligence tools are becoming a common place people turn when they have questions about health, medical symptoms, or healthcare decisions. A recent report from Microsoft shows just how quickly this change is happening. According to company data released in March 2026, its AI assistants now respond to more than 50 million health-related questions every single day. The findings suggest that many people are beginning to treat digital assistants as a first stop when trying to understand medical concerns.

The report examined more than 500,000 conversations related to health and wellbeing that took place through Microsoft’s Copilot assistant during January 2026. Researchers looked at broad patterns rather than individual users. All conversations were stripped of personal identifying details and sorted automatically by computer systems. Microsoft stated that no human reviewers read the chats themselves, a step meant to protect privacy while still allowing trends to be studied.

Health topics stood out as the most common subject discussed on mobile devices. Many users asked questions after noticing symptoms or receiving medical test results they did not fully understand. Nearly one out of every five health conversations involved people describing physical symptoms, asking about possible conditions, or trying to manage ongoing medical issues. About 40 percent of health questions focused on understanding illnesses, treatments, or what certain symptoms might mean.

The data also showed that people are not only asking questions for themselves. Around one in seven conversations involved someone seeking information for another person, such as a child, an aging parent, or another family member who needed care. This pattern suggests that AI tools are becoming part of everyday caregiving, especially when quick answers are needed outside of a doctor’s office.

Beyond illness and diagnosis questions, users also looked for guidance on daily habits connected to health. Roughly nine percent of conversations focused on fitness, nutrition, or lifestyle changes. These questions ranged from exercise routines to general wellness advice. Another smaller group of users asked for help navigating the healthcare system itself. About 5.8 percent of questions involved finding doctors, understanding insurance coverage, or figuring out how to access services.

Time of day appeared to influence how people used the technology. Questions related to emotional wellbeing and symptoms increased during evening and overnight hours. This pattern may reflect moments when clinics are closed, pharmacies are unavailable, or people feel uneasy about symptoms that appear late at night. In those situations, AI tools may offer immediate information when professional help is not easily reached.

Even with rising usage, Microsoft emphasized that its AI systems are not designed to replace medical professionals. The company stated clearly that Copilot should not be used to diagnose illnesses or provide treatment decisions. Instead, the tools are intended to offer general information that may help people better understand health topics before speaking with a clinician.

The growing number of daily health questions points to a broader shift in how people search for medical information. In the past, many relied on internet searches or online forums. Now, conversational AI systems allow users to ask detailed questions and receive responses written in plain language. This format may feel more personal and easier to understand, especially for people who find medical terminology confusing.

At the same time, the trend raises ongoing questions about accuracy, trust, and how people interpret automated answers. While AI can provide fast explanations, it does not know a person’s full medical history or replace professional evaluation. Health experts continue to stress that digital tools should support, not substitute, real medical care.

The report highlights a changing relationship between technology and healthcare information. As AI systems become more widely available on phones and computers, they are increasingly woven into daily decision-making about health. Whether checking symptoms late at night or helping a family member understand a diagnosis, many people now view artificial intelligence as a readily available source of guidance, even while traditional healthcare remains the final authority for treatment and diagnosis.

Sources:

Microsoft: AI tools now handle 50M health questions daily

Microsoft unveils Copilot Health as an AI health companion