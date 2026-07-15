Albertsons Faces Washington Opioid Trial

Washington pursues pharmacy chain over alleged role in opioid epidemic.

Albertsons is set to face a Washington state trial over allegations that the grocery and pharmacy company played a role in the opioid epidemic that has affected communities across the state for years. The case, brought by the Washington Attorney General’s Office, is scheduled to begin in King County Superior Court and could continue through September of this year. State officials argue that Albertsons failed to properly monitor and address warning signs connected to opioid prescriptions filled at its pharmacies. According to the lawsuit, the company continued dispensing large amounts of opioid medications despite having access to information that could have pointed to misuse, abuse, or illegal distribution.

The legal action follows a national settlement reached earlier this year in which Albertsons agreed to pay $774 million to resolve thousands of opioid-related claims filed across the U.S. While that settlement addressed cases on a broader scale, Washington officials contend that separate issues within the state still need to be examined in court. The Attorney General’s Office claims that pharmacists have a duty under both state and federal law to watch for suspicious prescribing patterns and other warning signs. Investigators allege that many of those concerns were not properly addressed from 2006 through 2022.

According to state officials, more than 641 million opioid pills were distributed by Albertsons pharmacies in Washington during those years. Prosecutors plan to argue that many prescriptions involved warning signs that should have prompted additional review before the medications were provided to patients. The state also alleges that company leadership placed financial interests ahead of patient safety. Court filings are expected to focus on internal policies and practices that prosecutors believe encouraged the continued sale of opioid medications even when concerns existed about prescribing habits or patient behavior.

Attorney General Nick Brown has pointed to the massive volume of pills dispensed during the period in question. State officials argue that the amount of medication distributed was so large that it contributed to widespread addiction problems and increased the availability of opioids throughout Washington communities.

The human toll of the opioid epidemic has been severe. State officials report that more than 26,000 Washington residents have died from opioid overdoses over the years. Many more have struggled with addiction or misuse of prescription pain medications. Health department figures show that 2,284 people died from opioid overdoses in Washington during 2025 alone. Hundreds of additional overdose deaths had already been recorded during the first half of 2026.

According to state officials, company documents acknowledged that many people who later turned to heroin first became exposed to opioids through prescription medications. The state plans to present this argument as part of its effort to connect pharmacy practices with the broader addiction crisis. Officials say the damage extended far beyond people actively using drugs, too. Families throughout the state have experienced loss, financial hardship, and emotional trauma linked to addiction. Children have also been affected. State officials noted that in 2023, dozens of Washington children either died or nearly died after accidentally ingesting opioids.

Albertsons has not yet had the opportunity to present its full defense in court. The company is expected to challenge the allegations as the case moves forward. The outcome could have significant financial and legal consequences while adding another chapter to the ongoing effort to determine accountability for the opioid crisis.

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Albertsons to stand trial in King County for role in Washington opioid epidemic

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