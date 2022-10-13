All You Need to Know About Illinois Immigration Lawyers

Of the many ways to obtain legal residence, family-based immigration is usually the most convenient.

Did you know that almost a third of all business owners in the Chicago metro area are immigrants? And one in six workers in the state of Illinois are also foreign-born. Most of the immigrants who have settled in Illinois come from Mexico, India and Poland. Many of them are already naturalized US citizens, but some aren’t. Also, many immigrants were forced to leave loved ones behind when they decided to pursue their American dream and now they don’t know how to get them into the country. If faced with such a problem, the easiest way to solve it is to get in touch with a reliable Illinois immigration lawyer.

There are many ways undocumented immigrants can get their papers in order. In theory, you don’t even need a lawyer for that. However, when you set down to the task you’ll discover that the steps for getting a Green card are very complex and the whole process very confusing. How do you even know which of the many forms you should fill in? Should you claim asylum or should you apply for family-based immigration?

Only an experienced Chicago immigration lawyer can help you understand what you need to do. Never rely on so-called immigration consultants or notaries. You need someone with many years of experience and a proven track record. Also, you can trust an attorney to be well informed on the latest changes concerning immigration laws.

Of the many ways to obtain legal residence, family-based immigration is usually the most convenient. You can use this path to get a Green Card whether you are in the US already or you want to bring an immediate relative into the country.

What you need to know is that family-based immigration is based on a preference system, which ranks the order in which relatives of US citizens or legal residents can get a Green Card. This is because each year there’s only a limited number of visas available and close relatives have priority.

The unmarried children of US citizens have first priority. Next come spouses, minor children and unmarried children over the age of 21 of legal residents in the US. Roughly 75% of all the visas available each year go to the spouses and minor children of permanent legal residents (US citizens and Green Card holders).

The married children of US legal residents and siblings of permanent legal residents account for the rest of the visas issued each year.

Another key factor is the time of your application. The sooner, the better. Each year, the US Citizens and Immigration Services receive more applications than the number of available visas. The applications are ranked according to the preference system and then they are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to get a loved one in the US as soon as possible you’ll need help from a seasoned immigration lawyer.

Your attorney will assist you when filling in the necessary forms and will file your application right away so you have a shot at getting that Green Card. Also, they will make sure there are no mistakes whatsoever in your documents. If your application is denied you will have to wait until next year to get your loved one into the country.