All You Need to Know About Nursing Home Abuse in Columbus

Physical violence refers to slapping, kicking, punching, pinching, shaking, etc. In such a case, you must call the police right away.

Columbus, OH – Some say nursing home abuse has become rampant over the past few years, as the baby boomers have reached the twilight of their lives and many of them enter assisted living facilities. Others say it’s always been like that. If you have a loved one in a nursing home or are considering this option, here is what you need to know about the many types of abuse.

How common is abuse in nursing homes?

According to the National Council on Aging, an estimated 5 million senior citizens experience physical, mental, emotional, and sexual abuse every year. This figure refers to the general population. As far as nursing home residents are concerned, statistics show 33% of them have been involved in or witnessed at least one incident involving physical assault during the previous year. Many more incidents go unreported. Do not make such a mistake. If your loved one was abused or neglected, look up experienced lawyers in your area.

What constitutes nursing home abuse?

Nursing home abuse typically refers to mistreatment by caregivers, including nurses, nursing assistants, or aides. However, nursing home residents may also be injured by other residents or even visitors. Abusive behavior may involve intentional or unintentional harm that results in injury, trauma, medical emergency, or death.

No matter who mistreated your loved one, your first step should be talking to knowledgeable Columbus nursing home abuse lawyers. In some cases, you should file a complaint right away, but, in certain situations, your lawyers may advise you to wait just a bit more to make sure you have enough evidence.

What are the most common types of nursing home abuse or neglect?

Nursing home abuse may be physical, verbal, sexual, emotional, or financial.

Typical forms of nursing home abuse and neglect include:

Physical violence

Physical violence refers to slapping, kicking, punching, pinching, shaking, etc. In such a case, you must call the police right away. You cannot leave your loved one in that environment as their life may be at risk. Seasoned Ohio nursing home abuse lawyers will advise you to file an assault and battery complaint and see those responsible behind bars. To recover damages you will have to file a civil case.

Sexual assault

Sexual assault ranges from inappropriate touching to rape. This is another situation where you must call the police right away. The perpetrator will answer for their heinous crime. However, the nursing home should also answer for the actions of their employee. Your nursing home abuse lawyers will advise you to sue the facility for negligent hiring or for failing to supervise the staff properly.

Prolonged deprivation of water or food

This often happens when a nursing home is understaffed. Both malnutrition and dehydration can cause various illnesses or aggravate existing ones. Severe dehydration can lead to death.

Unauthorized use of chemical or physical restraints

If your loved one seems lethargic every time you visit, you should suspect the use of psychotropic medication. Also, look for bruises on their wrists or ankles. Certain dementia sufferers may need medication or physical restraints to be kept under control. However, nursing home employees often use sedatives as chemical restraints, to keep the residents asleep or subdued.

Medical errors

If the nursing home staff interferes with the medication prescribed by the resident’s physician, administers other drugs, or in the wrong dosage, this can cause adverse reactions, aggravation of their condition, or death. If a resident is injured during a medical procedure, you must reach out to seasoned medical malpractice lawyers. Filing a medical malpractice claim is a complex process, as you’ll need an affidavit from a reputable professional saying that your claim is valid before you can file a lawsuit.

Source: NCOA – Get the Facts on Elder Abuse