Allure Medical Spa Raided After Offering High-dose Vitamin C Treatments

Shelby Twp Medical Center raided by FBI and DHS after offering ‘COVID-19 recovery’ solution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) recently raided Allure Medical Spa in Shelby Twp, Michigan after allegations surfaced that Dr. Charles Mok and his team were deceiving patients in selling what the center claimed was a preventive treatment for COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Allure team announced it would be offering intravenous injections of vitamin C and Dr. Mok said in a recording, “At Allure Medical we are offering high dose, intravenous, vitamin C to all essential workers who are exposed to COVID-19.”

An article in SRQ Magazine featuring Allure detailed how the center was offering the treatments to frontliners, including healthcare personnel, police and first responders, as well as grocery store employees and those in other essential industries. The magazine quoted Dr. Mok, as saying, “We are using high dose IV vitamin C to help support people’s immune systems and to help those with the virus recover quicker. We want to provide this treatment to those who need it, regardless of their ability to pay.”

While retailers have been selling over-the-counter vitamin C and zinc supplements as a way to maintain a healthy immune system, law enforcement took issue with the doctor connecting the treatment with recovery from COVID-19, which could be misinterpreted. FBI investigators and employees of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) also had reason to believe the medical center wasn’t taking adequate precautions to ensure visitors would stay coronavirus free. They wore tactical gear during the raid to protect themselves from transmitting the virus.

Patients said their temperatures were taken when they entered the building and SRQ confirmed that the doctor indicated sick patients would not be treated at the same time as healthy ones. To many patients Dr. Mok served, the treatment was a welcomed one that, perhaps, should have been marketed differently.

“If any patients or staff have any concerns about their health or exposure to COVID-19, we urge them to consult a trusted health care provider immediately,” FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider said. She added no one is in custody at this time, and no criminal charges have been filed.

As one of the hardest hit states, there are more than 35,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan with nearly 3,000 deaths to date. Social distancing, defined as maintaining at least six feet from others, is the protocol recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop the spread of the virus, which is thought to be contracted person to person by the transmission of bodily fluids when coughing or sneezing. It is not clear whether there were concerns around Allure allowing patients to gather at the center awaiting treatment.

According to the Allure Medical website, the location also offers varicose vein treatment, hormone replacement therapy, dermatology, stem cell therapy, cosmetics and weight loss services. Although the company has multiple locations, the raid was focused on the Shelby Twp. location, and the reasoning remains unclear. The company has eight centers in Michigan, as well as those in Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Sources:

FBI raids Shelby Township’s Allure Medical Spa Thursday morning

Alleged fraudulent COVID-19 treatments spark FBI raid of Shelby Twp medical spa