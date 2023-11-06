Americans Need to Take Better Care of Their Mental Health

The psychological well-being of young children, people of color, low-income populations have been impacted the hardest.

Between social isolation, racial violation, sickness, death, economic instability, and overall uncertainty about the future, it’s no wonder why mental health in America is on the decline, anxiety levels and depression are on the rise, and the demand for mental health is skyrocketing. Studies say that 1 in 5 adults are reported to have their mental health worsen over the past year. And parents of young children, low-income populations, young people, and people of color have been impacted the hardest. It’s high time Americans start to take better care of their mental health.

Early intervention refers to recognizing mental health warning signs before it worsens. When an individual notices declining mental health symptoms, it’s important to take better care of themselves right away and seek the appropriate help from a counselor or professional before these symptoms worsen. Studies have shown that proper treatment can lead to complete recovery in many cases. Early intervention also saves individuals and their loved ones from experiencing debilitating consequences, reduces medical costs and lessens the burden on family members.

The longer it takes for an individual to take better care of their mental health and receive the appropriate help, the more complicated a person’s recovery will be. Delays in treatment can cause a trickle-down effect, impacting all aspects of a person’s life.

A lot of people go a long time between developing a mental health challenge and receiving the necessary support; for example, anxiety develops in childhood and adolescence and is easily known and treated. If not treated, however, chronic stress can lead to other mental health challenges, potentially reducing career and educational achievement.

Here are some tips to boost happiness and keep stress and anxiety levels low:

Be mindful. Be aware of what’s happening in the present, meaning not living life on “autopilot.” Becoming a mindful person requires commitment and practice.

Get quality sleep. Sleep affects both mental and physical health. It is vital to overall well-being. Sleep assists with thinking more clearly and focusing better. It is not healthy to sacrifice sleep for other priorities.

Social connection. Loneliness proves to be a significant contributing factor to symptoms of mental illness. It’s important to avoid negative interactions and seek out connections through positive relationships.

Regulation. Emotional regulation is the ability to control one’s emotions. It is crucial in maintaining healthy feelings, thoughts, and behavior. Many mental illnesses entail compromised regulation of emotions and thought processes.

Successful regulation of emotions diminishes negative feelings so that positive ones have room to outweigh others. Having an awareness of feelings and thoughts is an essential first step.

Self-acceptance. Self-esteem is evaluating positive and negative values about oneself. Self-acceptance occurs when a person has both solid self-esteem and a healthy self-concept. Being able to achieve this by accepting flaws that make one human can boost confidence and mitigate poor mental and emotional states.

Mental health in America is declining because of social isolation, economic instability, and uncertainty about the future. Early intervention is crucial in the recovery process. Not getting the necessary help can increase overall rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses. Being mindful, getting quality sleep, regulating emotions, practicing self-acceptance, and building positive social connections promote mental well-being and overall happiness.

