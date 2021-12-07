An Attorney in Naples Florida Can Assist with Criminal Charges for DUI After an Accident

Even when a person is exonerated of a crime, proof of an arrest may still show up on public social platforms, including mugshots, making it difficult to conceal a criminal past.

In the State of Florida negligence is determined by unreasonable actions, based on the standard of a reasonable person’s actions under the same or similar circumstances. Drunk driving (DUI) is an unreasonable action for the safe operation of a motor vehicle. Florida DUI attorneys can assist with a variety of complex situations where criminal charges are garnered. For example, driving under the influence (DUI) criminal charges occur when an individual takes to the roadway after a few cocktails, while in attendance at a business meeting, or family celebration so it can happen to anyone The Law Offices of Michael M. Raheb can assist individuals who have been charged with criminal offenses in Naples Florida.

Negative impacts of a criminal record

Criminal records can impact a person’s life by disqualifying them from financial aid, or higher education admission; public housing and other federal and state assistance programs; the ability to find gainful employment, and a place to live. Even when a person is exonerated of a crime, proof of an arrest may still show up on public social platforms, including mugshots, making it difficult to conceal a criminal past. Laws for expungement and sealing of criminal records may keep a person’s criminal past from negatively affecting their life. Florida Statute 943.059 rules are complicated, often requiring the assistance of DUI lawyers.

Criminal representation

Florida criminal law attorneys may be a worthwhile lifetime investment for individuals who need legal representation against charges for committing criminal activities, including white collar crimes; drug use and distribution; criminal theft; vehicular manslaughter and DUI in Florida. Criminal DUI charges in Florida include driving under the influence resulting in DUI manslaughter, homicide, intoxicated reckless driving and hit-and-run charges.

DUI charges and penalties

A person is guilty of the offense of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol when driving is affected to the extent that physical faculties are impaired under Florida Statute 316.193.

Experienced Florida DUI attorneys can assist with questions about penalties that depend on factors including blood alcohol level, age, property damage, physical injury, and repeat offender status, resulting in misdemeanor to felony offense charges. DUI outcomes may involve costly fines of $500-$5,000, driver’s license suspension and/or revocation, and jail time of 6 months to several years when warranted, along with the state-mandated use of an ignition interlock device. Florida DUI lawyers know how to leverage reduced charges in certain situations.

Damage to property, or person is considered a misdemeanor of the first degree,

Serious bodily injury is considered a felony of the third degree,

Hit and run could yield very serious penalties in accordance with Florida Statute § 316.062. Driving under the influence lawyers may take legal actions to have charges reduced when possible.

Separate legal processes

After a drunk driving arrest, there will be court proceedings and administrative proceedings that will need to be navigated by someone who understands the mechanisms of each and how these legal activities can impact the future of an individual arrested for DUI in Naples Florida.

Court proceedings. It is paramount to hire a Florida DUI attorney in Naples after a DUI offense because legal proceedings in court can easily go sideways without an advocate who understands Florida law.

Administrative proceedings. Florida Statute 322.2615 provides for the immediate administrative suspension of a driver’s license after DUI arrests for a blood-alcohol level, or breath-alcohol level of 0.08, or higher; or refusal to submit to a breath, blood, or urine test.

Hire a lawyer

Experienced DUI attorneys at the Law Offices of Michael M. Raheb can assist individuals charged with DUI in both court and administrative proceedings to protect against negative future impacts to their livelihood because of the charges.

