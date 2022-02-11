Anonymous Woman Accuses Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault

The pseudonymous plaintiff accused Snoop Dogg and another industry figure of coercing her into performing sexual acts.

An anonymous woman has filed a lawsuit against Snoop Dogg and another rapper, alleging they sexually assaulted her nearly nine years ago.

According to NBC News, the woman—identified in court documents only as Jane Doe—said the incident happened after she attended a Snoop Dogg concert in 2013. After the concert, Doe said she and a friend agreed to visit Snoop Dogg’s studio.

Snoop Dogg, says NBC News, was accompanied by his own friend, Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan.

Doe’s attorney, Matt Finkelberg, said in a statement that Doe “refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer.”

“Our client’s hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever,” Finkelberg said.

NBC News notes that, while Doe attempted to resolve the complaint through private mediation, the attempt was “unsuccessful.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, recounts how Doe asked to be taken back home after visiting Snoop Dogg’s studio.

However, Campbell allegedly drove her back to his own residence after Doe fell asleep in the car.

Inside, Doe went back to sleep but was purportedly woken up by Campbell at around 4 o’clock in the morning. Campbell then forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Afterward, Campbell allegedly urged her to get dressed and accompany him to a recording of “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network,” saying that it would be good for her career.

During the taping, Doe claims that Snoop Dogg followed her to the bathroom and also forced her to perform oral sex on him.

““Defendant Snoop Dogg’s actions were sexually predatorial. Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg,” the lawsuit said.

Doe felt coerced into performing the acts, saying she feared Snoop Dogg could weaponize his industry “dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

The lawsuit further claims that Snoop Dogg retaliated against Doe after their failed attempt at mediation, making an Instagram post in which the rapper said it was “gold digger season.”

According to NBC News, the lawsuit accuses Snoop Dogg and Campbell of violating laws on sex trafficking, sexual battery, and sexual assault.

Doe is seeking punitive damages and legal fees. She has requested a jury trial.

