Apetamin is Illegally Being Used to Help People Gain Weight

A dangerous drug is helping people put on weight.

For most people, it’s a desire to lose weight that leads them to seek pharmaceutical assistance. If one has been struggling to lose weight for many years, they might consider drugs that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for such a purpose. While the effectiveness of these drugs continues to be debated, and some come with safety concerns, there is a strong interest in this market. However, not everyone needs to lose weight. In some cases, some would like to gain weight instead, and there are drug options available on that side of the ledger as well.

Recently, a drug called Apetamin has gained popularity in some circles as it can help with weight gain. Unfortunately, there are many potentially serious side effects associated with its use, and it has not been approved by the FDA. All Americans are being urged to avoid the illegal use of this drug and instead should seek help from a licensed physician.

Apetamin is imported to the United States illegally and usually comes in syrup form. Within the syrup is a powerful antihistamine known as cyproheptadine, which, in the United States, is a prescription drug. While it’s not that difficult to find a source of Apetamin in the U.S., that doesn’t mean it is any less harmful.

The potential issues that can come up for people taking this drug are many. First and foremost, there is always the risk of overdose when taking something illegal that hasn’t been properly prescribed and dosed by a professional. Even if an overdose is avoided, many other problems can pop up, such as dizziness, low blood pressure, hallucinations, decreased heart rate, and more. It’s possible for the drug to make a person slip into a coma, and it can even be fatal.

This drug on its own is dangerous enough and worthy of careful attention. But unfortunately, it can be made even worse – and more harmful – through the addition of alcohol or other depressants. When paired with something like alcohol, there is really no telling what the outcome will be, but it’s almost certain to be a negative one.

There are plenty of options on the table for individuals who need to gain weight, or who believe they need to gain weight, but all of those options start with a visit to the doctor’s office. Getting help from a medical professional rather than taking drugs that have not been approved for use in the U.S. is a much safer tactic.

Taking any kind of drug that has not been fully tested and approved by the FDA is very dangerous. That includes taking Apetamin for weight gain, but it applies to many other substances that one might encounter. It’s always advised to get help with any health problems from a medical professional, and only use treatments that have been tested and formally approved for use in the situation that an individual is facing.

