Are There Any Legal Options for Victims of Hit and Run Accidents?

Hit and run accidents have some unique legal issues that include criminal and civil consequences for the person on the run, and hurdles for victims who seek compensation.

If you are a victim of a hit-and-run accident, you are going through physical and emotional trauma, and trying to get your claims, will be draining. This article will tell you the recovery options of an accident victim in such cases and how a personal injury lawyer can assist you.

An overview on a hit and run or hit-skip

Generally, it is a vehicle accident with another vehicle, pedestrian, or any fixed object where the driver flees the place without offering any help to the injured to avoid getting identified.

Some state law doesn’t see who is responsible for the accident. The act of running away from the place qualifies for the crime. But if someone left the place to get assistance for the injured, that is not considered a hit and run if the person returns to the place immediately.

Hit and run penalties

Hit and run accidents are classified either as a felony or misdemeanor.

A felony hit and run is when the driver flees the place where there is an injury to a pedestrian or a vehicle occupant. The penalty could range from $ 5,000 to $ 20,000. But depending on the extent of injuries, there can be severe punishment.

When the hit-skip is a misdemeanor, the fine can go up to $5,000 and one year of imprisonment.

There could be administrative penalties too, and the license of the driver can be suspended or revoked for a certain duration.

What are my legal options when I am a victim of a hit and run accident?

If you are a victim of a hit and run accident, you can file monetary claims with the driver’s insurance company or file a lawsuit against them for your damages and sufferings. The lawsuit includes monetary compensation like medical bills, lost wages, and damages. Editor’s note: Of course, this assumes you were able to get the vehicle’s license plate number such that the driver can be identified.

Under some state laws, a driver involved in a hit and run accident has to pay treble damages i.e., the victim will be given tripled money as a penalty.

What can a personal injury lawyer do in a hit-skip accident?

Very often, in injury cases, people wonder whether to hire an attorney or not. Though it is advisable for a victim to pursue their claims, it is suggested to consult a lawyer. It is generally tough to prove such accidents and claim money from the driver’s insurance company could be a challenge.

An experienced attorney can help you gather evidence, present your case, and place a strong case against the party at fault and represent you if there is a scenario of settlement.

Concluding thoughts

When you meet an accident or if someone your loved ones and you cannot hold that person because he flees the accident spot, it is obvious to feel hopeless. But there are plenty of options to explore instead of giving up. Do not imagine that you won’t get justice or compensation just because the faulty motorist can’t be located. If you want to take the chance of getting compensated for paying your medical bills and other damages, consult with an injury lawyer without any delay.

Hit and run cases may appear despairing in the beginning, but an attorney with litigation experience can bring forth your chances of winning and getting compensated. An experienced lawyer will know where to begin the case and how to proceed. With his legal expertise, he can do a lot more things for you after a hit and run accident.