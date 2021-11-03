Are Workers in Alabama Protected from Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment lawyers will not only fight to protect an employee’s rights, but they are here to help you understand the different ways you can address a workplace issue.

Federal law protects Alabama workers from being discriminated against based on their “race, color, religion, sex, national origin, and age when they are [aged] 40 and older.” Sexual harassment is considered a form of discrimination and therefore, an individual is protected by the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Essentially, what this means is that if someone is sexually harassed at work, they can contact an Alabama sexual harassment attorney who can help them evoke their rights provided under Title VII and file a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

What is considered sexual harassment?

Sexual harassment is defined as any behavior that is considered unwelcome and is of a sexual nature. According to the EEOC, this would include “sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other conduct.” Here’s an example.

An employer hires an employee and shortly after doing so, asks them out for drinks. The employee politely declines the advance, but the employer is persistent and continues with his efforts. After several unsuccessful attempts, the employer begins sending the employee sexually explicit text messages and has even threatened to fire them if they continue to decline their advances.

As a result of the behavior, the employee skips days at work, has developed anxiety, and is fearful she will be approached and pursued each time she goes to work.

What can an employee do when they are being sexually harassed at work by an employer?

In this case, an employee could report the employer’s behavior to their HR (human resources) department, file a charge of discrimination, or contact an Alabama sexual harassment lawyer who can review with them what their legal rights are.

Oftentimes, employees are worried about reporting inappropriate behavior to someone in their workplace or go as far as to file a discrimination complaint with a large agency like the EEOC. Anyone who is fearful of taking action against unwanted behavior can schedule an initial consultation with a sexual harassment lawyer in Alabama who will help them understand the different ways they can address the issue.

Important: Individuals should understand that sexual harassment becomes unlawful when “it is so frequent or severe that it creates a hostile or offensive work environment or it if results in an adverse employment decision.”

Who can be guilty of committing sexual harassment in the workplace?

Sexual harassment can involve anyone in the workplace. While most assume harassment occurs between an employer and employee, there are others who can be guilty of committing sexual harassment in the workplace. This includes:

Coworkers

Clients

Customers

Individuals such as contractors hired for certain (temporary) jobs.

Contact a sexual harassment lawyer in Alabama if you believe you are a victim of sexual harassment

Sexual harassment lawyers will not only fight to protect an employee’s rights, but they are here to help you understand the different ways you can address a workplace issue. If you have questions regarding sexual harassment in the workplace or would like to discuss your recent and unpleasant encounter, contact USAttorneys.com and let us help you find a lawyer in your area.