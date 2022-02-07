Are You Considering a Philips CPAP Lawsuit? Here’s What You Need to Know

As of now, lawyers accepting CPAP recall cases have compiled a long list of medical problems that could be traced to the use of the defective devices.

For most people, the huge CPAP recall announced by Philips in June 2021 may have passed unnoticed, but not for those that have been using the company’s devices for years and now discovered they had been exposed to carcinogen and toxic chemicals. If you or a loved one developed cancer or a series of other diseases during or after using CPAP, BiPAP and ventilators produced by Philips, you should urgently see a lawyer specialized in malpractice cases and file a lawsuit.

According to the official statement, Philips decided to recall all the above-mentioned devices after it was established that the degraded PE-PUR foam used for sound insulation “may release black particles and toxic gasses that users may inhale or swallow”. To put it simply, people in need of respiratory assistance were quietly being poisoned by the toxic particles the devices produced.

The company admitted they had received complaints from users who suffered headaches, airways irritation, chest pressure, cough and sinus infection. Not a word on cancer, but Philips does admit that the recalled devices could cause “serious injury which can be life-threatening or cause permanent impairment”.

For many of those affected by various health problems after using the recalled Philips devices, things finally started to make sense. What can you do if you’ve been having such health issues? Look for a seasoned lawyer in Michigan, Indiana or Illinois and sue the company to get the money you need for medical care. You can schedule a free consultation to have your case reviewed.

As of now, lawyers accepting CPAP recall cases have compiled a long list of medical problems that could be traced to the use of the defective devices. For instance, if you have developed any type of cancer after using a recalled Philips device you have the right to file a lawsuit. Lung cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer, liver cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, nasal cancer and basically any other type of cancer, also qualify you for a CPAP recall lawsuit.

If you were diagnosed with heart failure or heart attack after using CPAP devices, that may have been caused by the ingestion of the toxic chemicals released by the sound-abating foam. At the same time, you could recover damages if you were diagnosed with severe nose, ear or throat inflammation, or if you developed Reactive Airway Disease (RAD) or were left with lung damage.

If you’re not sure if you qualify for this type of lawsuit, you should immediately talk to an experienced lawyer with many years of expertise in this field. Basically, anyone who experienced any of the side-effects caused by exposure to the toxic chemicals in the CPAP machines’ foam has the right to sue.

Here is a list of side-effects the company admitted could be caused by the degraded foam: asthma, iIrritation or inflammation of the airways, inflammatory response, cough, chest pressure, dizziness, sinus infection, skin and eye irritation, headaches and hypersensitivity. Also, if you were left with liver, kidney and other organ damage you may qualify for a lawsuit.

All you need is to bring your medical file so your lawyer can assess the extent of the injuries caused by the defective Philips CPAP machines. The damages you can recover depend on the medical bills associated with the health issues caused by the machines, but you can also ask for non-economic damages to compensate you for your suffering and the loss of enjoyment of life if you were left with an impairment. If you lost someone to a disease caused by a CPAP machine you are entitled to significant compensation. You should hurry up though as the lawyers working for Phillips will be quite busy over the next few years.