Are You Ready to Adopt?

It can’t be emphasized enough that adoption is rarely a straightforward process.

If you’re interested in adoption – whether it’s because you haven’t been able to conceive or because you simply have your heart set on adoption – you’re in good company. Many parents in Texas adopt, and while the process can be long, the rewards are immense.

Adopting as a Single Person or as a Couple

In Texas, you can adopt a child on your own if you are single or adopt a child as a married couple. However, it’s important to note that if you are married, you and your spouse must adopt together, just as you would have a child together.

Parenting is an immense and infinitely rewarding challenge, and parenting on one’s own is more challenging. If you and your spouse are considering adoption, you’ll move forward through the process as a team and will accept the responsibilities of parenting together. If you’re proceeding on your own, you’ll need to factor in the complexities of being a single parent.

You’ve Given the Matter Considerable Thought

If you’re reading this, you’ve likely considered adoption and put some thought into what it will mean for you. This is the first step in the process, and it’s an important one. If you can imagine taking on the responsibility of caring for a child, you’re headed in the right direction.

If, on the other hand, you aren’t sure how you could possibly make adoption work for you, you likely need to do more soul-searching before making a decision this momentous.

You and Your Partner Are Solid

If you’re adopting as a married couple and you’re hoping that adoption will bring you closer, you’re almost certainly on the wrong track. Having a child – whether through adoption or by giving birth – is one of life’s most serious stressors, and your relationship should be solid going in. If all the following apply, you’re likely ready to proceed:

You and your partner are both enthusiastic about adoption.

You and your partner have cultivated a relationship that’s built on trust and open communication.

You and your partner are able to overcome stressors in your relationship without major setbacks.

You and your partner understand that adoption is a challenging process, and you’re both prepared to go the distance.

You Have Financial Stability

To adopt in Texas, you don’t have to be wealthy, but you do need the financial stability required to raise a child. During the adoption process, you’ll need to demonstrate that you have the resources to meet your child’s needs in relation to all the following:

Providing them with safe, comfortable shelter

Feeding them nutritious meals

Affording them educational opportunities

Providing them with extracurricular opportunities

If you are confident in your financial ability to provide for a child now and well into their future, you’re headed in the right direction for adoption.

You’ve Done the Legwork

Everyone’s adoption journey is unique. Many Texas couples foster children before adoption, while others adopt newborns and raise them from birth. Whichever path you choose, you can expect a complex process that may involve unexpected twists and turns.

Educating yourself about the adoption process in Texas will leave you better situated to proceed – with the knowledge you need to make well-informed decisions and stay the course when you run into challenges.

Consider the basic requirements for adopting a child in Texas:

You must be at least 21 years old, financially stable, and have responsibility and maturity.

You must complete the application process and, in so doing, must share personal information about your lifestyle and background.

You must provide references from both relatives and non-relatives.

If you are married, you must provide proof; if you’re divorced, you’ll have to do the same.

You must submit to a comprehensive home study that involves interviewing everyone in your household.

You and all the adults in your household must submit to a background check involving criminal history as well as child abuse or neglect.

The more you know about the adoption process, the clearer you’ll be about whether or not you’re ready to proceed. One of the most reliable resources for the adoption process is a dedicated family law attorney.

You’re Prepared Emotionally

Adopting a child is an emotional rollercoaster, with highs and lows that are often unpredictable. Beyond taking on new responsibilities and love, you’ll also need to empathize with your child’s background and experiences.

Research shows that even newborns may feel a sense of loss after separation from birth parents, and this loss can be stronger for older children. As an adoptive parent, being sensitive to both your child’s needs and their grief will help you prepare for what’s ahead.

You’re Committed to the Process

It can’t be emphasized enough that adoption is rarely a straightforward process. If you’re preparing to adopt, you – or you and your spouse if you’re adopting as a married couple – need to be prepared for what’s to come and fully committed to the process.

You will face obstacles, and to stay on track, you’ll need to put your shoulder into it. This means cultivating all the following:

Patience

Determination

Commitment

Flexibility

Adoption takes time, and in the process, you’ll need to open your home to outsiders, loosen your need for privacy, and rearrange your schedule to accommodate the requirements. If these are all things you are willing to do for the sake of adoption, you are on the right track.

You’re Reasonably Healthy

While you don’t have to be in tiptop shape to adopt a child, you do need to be healthy enough to care and provide for them. Children are active and tend to be risk magnets, and to parent effectively, you need to be healthy enough to keep up.

If you have any health concerns that could interfere with your ability to parent, it’s important to address them ahead of time with your medical provider. Learning to manage your condition in the context of parenting will help you take another step forward in preparation of adoption.

You Have the Support You Need

Whether you adopt a child or give birth to a child, you don’t parent in a vacuum, and the more support you have, the better prepared you’ll be to handle everything that’s going to be coming your way. Support can come from family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and beyond.

The stronger your support system—and the more support you have related to your decision to adopt—the better prepared you’ll be to move steadily forward with the adoption process.

Your House Is Child Friendly

When you adopt a child, you provide them with a family and a home, and that home needs to be a child friendly, safe, and nurturing environment. When the adoption professional conducts your home study, they’re not simply looking for an extra bedroom but are, instead, trying to establish that the child you adopt can thrive in your home.

As such, the home study will consider all the following:

The community in which your home is located

The space your home provides

The safety measures that are in place

The location of your home and any attendant safety concerns, such as being located near a busy road

Your home’s yard

The proximity of your home to parks and other kid-friendly locations

If you’ve carefully considered your home in relation to welcoming a new child into your family and have taken the steps necessary to get it ready for a child, it’s a clear sign that you are well on your way to adoption preparedness.

You Recognize that Your Life Will Change Drastically, and You Can’t Wait

You’ll know you’re ready to adopt when you accept that your life will change in ways you can’t yet imagine, and that, while it won’t be easy, it will be worth it. If you’ve taken an honest look at what adoption requires and can’t wait to begin, you’re ready.

These challenges include but are not limited to all the following:

You’re going to have far less time to yourself.

You’re going to be responsible for a vulnerable child’s safety, health, happiness, and overall well-being all day, every day.

You may not sleep through the night for a long time to come.

You’re going to be desperately busy, and your own interests and hobbies will likely be put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Your house may never again be as clean as you’d like it to be.

If you’re ready to take all this and more on, you have your answer – you’re ready to begin the adoption process.

Turn to an Experienced Texas Family Law Attorney for the Guidance You Need

Adoption can be complex, but with the right legal guidance, the process becomes far more manageable. Call us at 254-781-4222 or contact us online to schedule your FREE consultation today.