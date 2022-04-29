Associate Athletic Director at LSU Fired for Reporting Title IX Violations

Her wrongful termination by the current athletic director and the LSU administration will not deter or silence her from speaking out on behalf of victims.

Louisiana State University associate athletic director of Football Recruiting and Alumni Relations was fired on January 5 for reporting Title IX violations. She filed the lawsuit last year alleging she was harassed and retaliated against in 2013 for trying to report inappropriate conduct from the then-head coach and claims this firing is a continuation of retaliation.

Title IX

Title IX regulation states that “except for provided elsewhere in this part, no person shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any academic, extracurricular, research, occupational training, or other education program or activity operated by a recipient which receives federal financial assistance.” This includes not only focused discrimination, but sexual harassment or assault through unwelcome and inappropriate advances to students and employees, and sexual assault of a student or employee by a doctor or other medical staff in a student sports medicine program or other clinical setting that receives HHS funding.

Retaliatory firing

The lawsuit claims LSU’s action is a clear violation of Title IX, Louisiana Whistleblower Statute and EEOC guidelines that protect employees against retaliation for reporting violations of federal and state law. Her wrongful termination by the current athletic director and the LSU administration will not deter or silence her from speaking out on behalf of victims of the university’s deplorable behavior which puts students and employees at risk. Individuals who have been inappropriately interacted with, or retaliated against in a workspace should consult with a sexual harassment attorney in Louisiana. A Louisiana sexual harassment law attorney can assist employees who have experienced abuse of power actions that breach comfort boundaries and could be construed as part of the widespread problem of workplace harassment and discrimination from employers against women, including discriminatory hiring and firing practices.

Legal action

A Baton Rouge attorney can initiate legal action for victims of workplace sexual harassment, based on protections outlined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Harassment is illegal when it is so frequent, or severe that it creates a hostile, or offensive work environment and results in an adverse employment decision, such as a victim being fired, transferred, or demoted. The harasser can be a business owner, manager, supervisor, a co-worker, or someone who is not an employee of the employer, such as a client, or customer.

Case review

A skilled attorney will review a claim and seek available legal remedies against workplace harassment, especially when it is directed toward a specific group, or individual. The law addresses harassment in the form of unwelcome physical advances, requests for inappropriate favors and other verbal, or physical conduct when it results in a hostile work environment where a boss or employer does not remedy verbal, or physical inappropriate behavior, affecting work performance and creating intimidating, hostile and abusive work environments.

Victim reporting

Reporting is the first step against negative and illegal workplace harassment encounters. And employees may make a direct report to a manager of the harasser, and human resources; request mediation; initiate formal grievance procedures; and/or file a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). An experienced lawyer can draft a complaint against the alleged workplace harassment, under the requirements outlined in Federal laws.

Damages

Speak with an attorney regarding compensation.

Monetary damages including back pay, attorney and court fees, emotional pain, and negative effects of the harassment.

Equitable relief by job reinstatement, or promotion.

Punitive damages if actions were extremely offensive, and egregious sexual harassment misconduct.

Seek legal counsel

If an employee does not wish to proceed with any other steps before contacting EEOC, they do not need to, and may seek alternate professional counsel for guidance. Contact an experienced attorney in Louisiana, if work-related harassment interferes with a job, or career in Baton Rouge.

Sources: