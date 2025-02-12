22 Attorneys General Challenge Trump Admin’s Attack on NIH Grants

“The Trump administration’s attack on public health research funding is a direct attack on our state, which has long led the nation in medical and health innovations that have saved countless lives across our country,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “

Attorneys general for 22 states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking a federal judge to temporarily block a new policy that would limit National Institutes of Health grants to universities, hospitals, and medical researchers.

“Effectively halting research to cure and treat human disease will directly impact the well-being of the Plaintiff states’ citizens, who are the beneficiaries of research-creating treatments, such as modern gene editing, vaccines such as flu vaccines, and cures for diseases like cancer, infectious diseases, and addiction,” the lawsuit alleges.

According to STAT, a Boston-based federal judge issued a temporary order blocking the policy from taking effect within the 22 states involved in the lawsuit. The pause is expected to remain in place until otherwise ordered by the court, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 21.

The attorneys general involved in the lawsuit allege that an abrupt reduction in NIH payments and grants poses significant risks to the future of medical research.

“The Trump administration’s attack on public health research funding is a direct attack on our state, which has long led the nation in medical and health innovations that have saved countless lives across our country,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “’We will fight this reckless and illegal action in court until this critical funding is restored.”

WHYY reports that, on Friday, the National Institutes of Health announced that federal funding for indirect program and research costs would be capped at 15% of every dollar of grant money awarded. However, some universities and institutions use a much higher percentage for overhead costs.

“The NIH is obligated to carefully steward grant awards to ensure taxpayer dollars are used in ways that benefit the American people and improve their quality of life,” the National Institutes of Health said in a memo.

Platkin told WHYY that the Trump administration’s order to reduce NIH funding endangers critical funding for HIV/AIDs clinical trials, genetic mutations, heart disease, and a slew of other serious conditions.

“I heard from a lot of our institutions that this was an existential threat to them,” Platkin said. “And it happened overnight with no warning, in violation of the law, and without consideration for the harm it would cause.”

Platkin claims that the Trump administration knows that it is acting outside the law, yet appears entirely unconcerned with the effect of its actions.

“[Trump] knows what he’s doing is not legal, and his administration knows, and yet they want to try to cause panic for people who are dealing with cancer or Alzheimer’s, or doing that research,” Platkin said. “I can’t stomach it. It’s not legal, it’s not appropriate, and we’re going to stand up and make sure that this doesn’t continue.”

STAT notes that Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, has become the first national-level conservative to publicly oppose the funding cuts.

“I oppose the poorly-conceived directive imposing an arbitrary cap on the indirect costs that are part of NIH grants and negotiated between the grant recipient and NIH,” said Collins, who is also the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Collins said that Maine researchers have told her that the cuts would be “devastating,” costing jobs and inhibiting progress on promising projects.

