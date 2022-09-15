Aurora-Based Police Officer Suspended After Cursing at Teen Driver

Colorado residents have rights that protect them from police misconduct, whether it be verbal or physical.

According to the Colorado Sun, a police officer who serves the city of Aurora was caught on body camera footage yelling and cursing at a teen driver while having who was pulled over while speeding. Following the traffic stop, the police officer yelled at the teenager and placed them in handcuffs. The officer then seated the driver on the curb after her male passenger ran away. A loaded, stolen gun fell on the ground as he did so.

The evidence showed that tensions between the male passenger, female driver, and the officer when worries of the female driver and male passenger’s child began to rise. The driver repeatedly asked the officer for the opportunity to call her mother, but the officer refused to grant her request. The officer starts to examine the dropped gun while the female driver screams at the officer. The officer responds to the female driver with profanity and unprofessional language and then escalates to the officer and the female driver cursing at each other. The female driver then apologized to the officer and the mother was called.

Following the incident, the Aurora Police Department released a statement condemning the language used by the officer. Claims from the police department claim that the language used in the video is not consistent with the training standards of an Aurora Police Officer.

This case came from after the same police department was investigated for criminal wrongdoing in 2020. The Officer union refused to answer any requests about this case. Editor’s note: A web-search conducted on Sept. 15, 2022 failed to find any updates as to the status of the investigation into the officer’s conduct.

What to do if your police misconduct is verbal and not physical?

Colorado residents have rights that protect them from police misconduct, whether it be verbal or physical. Police brutality can occur at almost any police interaction for many reasons not including the civilian’s fault. Police officers are often distressed, anxious, irritable, and angry.

The nature of the job leaves them to take their anger out on innocent people who are just trying to live their lives. Anyone who has been a victim or witness to misconduct at the hands of an office should seek medical care immediately along with obtaining evidence that will help your case.

It is recommended that individuals remain calm, obedient, and polite whenever in contact with a police officer. If misconduct ensues, it is imperative to remain composed so that you may be able to gather all the necessary evidence you need for a lawsuit.

After the incident occurs, it is recommended to contact the police department where the officer works, and to contact a police misconduct attorney in your area.

