Austin’s Most Respected Institutions are Dealing with Sexual Harassment Scandals

University of Texas at Austin Receives More Title IX Complaints

On November 2nd of 2021, it was reported that the University of Texas at Austin had received 300 more Title IX complaints compared to the prior year. These complaints involve incidents related to sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, and similar concerns. These specific reports are not filed by the students themselves, but rather employees of the school who witness or receive information about the misconduct.

Most Title IX reports are submitted by victims to confidential employees on campus. These designated employees do not need to reveal the identity of the victim, but they do need to bring these reports to the attention of school administrators and identity the type of misconduct that has occurred. About a quarter of these reports were not investigated.

DFPS Chief of Staff Resigns in Texas Amidst Sexual Harassment Scandal

In mid-October of 2019, it was reported that the Chief of Staff of the Department of Family and Protective Services resigned amidst a sexual harassment scandal. The Chief of Staff had been accused of sexual harassment and making repeated, unwelcome sexual advances towards a female subordinate. This employee eventually resigned, although she later sued the DFPS and the Chief of Staff for “severe and perverse” sexual harassment.

