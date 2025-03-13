Autistic Children Battle Picky Eating, Nutrient Deficiencies

Selective eating in autistic children leads to vitamin deficiencies and health risks.

Oftentimes, children with autism often have picky eating habits that can lead to serious vitamin and mineral deficiencies. While they may appear to be growing normally, many are lacking essential nutrients due to highly selective diets. A new review of studies has found that children with autism frequently miss out on key vitamins and minerals, which can lead to long-term health issues if left unaddressed.

Doctors and researchers have noted that children with autism are more likely to have picky eating habits, often preferring processed items over fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich sources. This pattern of eating is seen across different cultures, suggesting that it is more related to sensory preferences than cultural food traditions. Many children with autism avoid certain textures, colors, or smells, which leads them to reject a wide variety of foods that provide essential nutrients.

One of the most common deficiencies found in children with autism is vitamin D. This vitamin plays an important role in bone health, immune function, and overall development. Many children with autism who lack vitamin D also have low calcium levels, which can contribute to weakened bones. Some cases have even resulted in rickets, a condition where bones soften and become prone to fractures. In severe instances, children have needed surgery to correct bone abnormalities caused by long-term deficiencies.

Vitamin A is another critical nutrient that is often missing in the diets of children with autism. This vitamin supports vision and immune function, yet many children avoid foods that contain it, such as leafy greens, eggs, and fish. In some extreme cases, a prolonged deficiency has led to permanent vision damage. Though supplementation can correct the deficiency, early intervention is necessary to prevent irreversible harm.

B vitamins are also commonly lacking. Among these, B12 and B6 play a key role in brain function and energy levels. When these vitamins are missing, children may experience fatigue, difficulty concentrating, or even nerve damage. One case involved a child who developed vision problems due to low B12 levels, while another experienced skin disorders linked to a lack of B3. In each situation, the diet consisted mainly of processed foods like crackers, pizza, and chicken nuggets, with little to no fresh produce.

Iron is another mineral that is often missing from the diets of children with autism. While some children with iron deficiencies develop anemia, others may not show obvious signs, making it easy to overlook. Even when children eat iron-fortified cereals, they may not be absorbing enough due to a lack of vitamin C, which helps the body process iron efficiently. In cases where both iron and vitamin C are lacking, energy levels and cognitive function can be affected.

Some children with autism also experience iodine deficiency, which can impact thyroid function. In two cases, children developed swelling in the thyroid gland, a condition known as goiter. Their diets lacked iodine-rich foods such as seafood and dairy. Once they began taking iodine supplements, their thyroid health improved, but this highlights the importance of monitoring nutrient intake early on.

Less commonly, deficiencies in selenium, copper, folate, vitamin K, vitamin E, and zinc have also been found. Though these cases are rarer, they still indicate how selective eating patterns can result in a broad range of health concerns. Many of these nutrients work together in the body, meaning that missing one can impact the absorption and effectiveness of others.

Despite the belief that vitamin and mineral deficiencies are rare in developed countries, food selectivity among children with autism has made this a widespread concern. Many children appear to have a normal weight, making it harder for doctors and parents to recognize the problem. However, growth and overall development can still be affected, even when a child does not seem underweight.

Because current pediatric guidelines do not always require routine nutrient screenings past infancy, many of these deficiencies go unnoticed until symptoms become severe. Experts recommend that healthcare providers assess not just body weight and growth charts, but also dietary habits and possible gaps in nutrition. A well-rounded approach that includes diet changes, supplements, and early screenings can help prevent long-term health complications for children with autism.

