Auto Accident? Here’s What You Need To Know

Accidents are never good, but if you follow these tips, dealing with an accident would be much easier, and you—and possibly your car—would be much better off.

Accidents are inevitable, and they do happen. At one point, almost everybody gets into a serious auto accident, whether or not they have triggered it. Specifically, car accidents are much more serious, scary, costly, and, regrettably, mostly unavoidable.

Listed below are things you need to know after an auto accident, and some tips that would make an accident less confusing, definitely less frightening, and even less costly.

Know How to Get Yourself to Safety

If you can, move your car to a safe location off the road once all medical conditions have been addressed. However, it would be best if you try to stay close to the accident site as much as possible. The moment you go too far, you’re at jeopardy of being accused of leaving the scene of the accident.

If you cannot move your car, however, just leave it at the site of the accident or call for a tow truck service, but make sure that you get yourself out of the dangerous situation first.

Know When Not to Apologize

Offer no apologies or reasons for what caused the accident. These could be used in future legal action against you.

Know When to Call The Police

Should you call the police? It is recommended that you do. Although it is not unlawful not to call the police, injuries and damages could happen, thus bringing in a neutral third-party like the authorities to document the incident will help determine what exactly happened, and if there really was a person at fault. This can also be helpful in the event that you have to file a claim.

It is true that it might take a little while for the police to arrive at the accident site, but still, it’s recommended to be cautious and to call them.

Either way, the authorities will be interested in some manner if you think you are going to lodge an accident report, so don’t assume you will stop that by not calling them.

Know How to Trade Information

Obtain details from the other driver, then give your own. You have to take note of pieces of information such as the other driver’s name, phone number, the make and model of the car, address, email, license plate number, insurance carrier, and insurance policy number.

If you would opt to call the police, you should get their phone number, their badge number, their name, the police report number, and most especially request a copy of the report. Having all this information will save you from a lot of headaches.

Know That You Should File a Claim

Call your insurance provider soon after the scene is cleared to start the claims process. The insurance card should have a 24/7 customer service number and the insurance agent will call you to assist you with the policy within one working day.

Furthermore, your insurance agent should help you in every step of the way of the claims process.

Know What Type of Car Insurance to Avail

As we all know, car insurance saves us from a huge financial loss. It works when a premium is usually paid monthly and, in exchange, the insurance company will help you mitigate the cost of an accident in the future.

There are a variety of car insurance that you can consider availing, but the most important ones are Liability Insurance and Collision Insurance. According to Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, the difference between liability & collision insurance is that Liability Protection is a financial responsibility to other drivers if you hurt them or damage their properties in an accident where you are deemed responsible. Meanwhile, Collision Insurance covers your car, whether you hit a light pole or another vehicle. It even covers if you get hit by another car, or a light pole hits you, no matter whose fault it is.

Know Whom to Consult

In this day and age, it’s important to hire a lawyer—someone you can consult and will go all the way to court or a jury for you if necessary. Many auto insurance companies will vigorously fight almost all claims, therefore making the assistance of a lawyer necessary during litigation.

Of course, no one factor can determine the good outcome of your claim. But, since litigations are more likely these days, especially in cases with significant injuries, it is important to seek the help of an experienced lawyer.

Conclusion

For a lot of people, driving is a big part of adulthood and their lives in general. It entails a lot of responsibilities, as if you are piloting a two-ton missile.

Drive safe, turn off your phone, and keep the speed limits lawful. Most importantly, though, get covered and insured by subscribing to a car insurance.