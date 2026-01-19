Aviation Export Scheme Leads to Prison Sentence

Man sentenced after plot to ship restricted aviation technology to Russia.

Federal authorities have sentenced a man from Delhi, India to prison after finding that he took part in a plan to illegally send sensitive aviation equipment from the United States to Russia. The case was handled in federal court in Oregon and involved equipment that can be used in both civilian aircraft and military systems. Officials say the scheme posed a risk to U.S. national security and violated long-standing export control laws.

The defendant, Sanjay Kaushik, is 58 years old and was given a sentence of 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors said the sentence reflects the seriousness of the conduct and the repeated steps taken to hide the true destination of the equipment. The exports were blocked before the technology could leave the United States, but officials stressed that the intent alone was enough to bring criminal charges.

According to court records, the conspiracy began in September 2023. Kaushik worked with others to obtain aviation parts and systems from U.S. suppliers under false claims. These items were supposed to be sent to his company in India, but investigators found that the real plan was to move them onward to Russian customers. Russia is subject to strict U.S. export controls, especially for technology that could support aviation or defense operations.

One of the main items involved was an Attitude and Heading Reference System, commonly known as an AHRS. This device helps aircraft determine position, direction, and movement during flight. Because of its importance to flight control, it cannot be exported to certain countries without special approval from the U.S. government. Court documents state that Kaushik and his partners applied for an export license by claiming the system would be used in a civilian helicopter operated by his Indian business. Investigators later determined that this claim was false.

Authorities say the AHRS was purchased from a supplier based in Oregon. Before it could be shipped overseas, the equipment was detained by U.S. officials. Evidence showed that the plan was to route the system through India before delivering it to a Russian end user. Prosecutors described this routing as an effort to disguise the true destination and avoid detection by regulators.

Kaushik was arrested in October 2024 while in Miami, Florida. He remained in custody after his arrest. The following month, a federal grand jury charged him with multiple counts, including conspiracy to violate export laws, attempted illegal export, and making false statements. In October 2025, Kaushik pleaded guilty to one count related to conspiring to sell export-controlled aviation components to Russian end users.

Justice Department officials said the case sends a clear message to individuals and businesses that try to bypass U.S. export rules. They emphasized that export controls are designed to protect national security and prevent sensitive technology from being used in ways that could harm U.S. interests or support hostile governments. Prosecutors noted that this was not a single mistake but a planned effort involving repeated actions and coordination with foreign contacts.

The investigation involved several federal agencies. The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security led the inquiry in Portland, with help from Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal prosecutors from both the District of Oregon and the Justice Department’s national security division handled the case in court.

Officials said cases like this have become more common as enforcement agencies increase oversight of exports linked to aviation, defense, and advanced technology. They warned that individuals who try to profit by breaking export laws face serious prison time, even if the equipment never reaches its final destination.

