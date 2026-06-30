Bartender Files Lawsuit Over Hand Injury

Bartender seeks damages after hand injury allegedly caused by dropped beer case during delivery accident.

A Massachusetts bartender has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 after suffering a hand injury during a beer delivery at a Nantucket golf course three years ago. Corey Roche, who worked at the bar inside Miacomet Golf Course, filed the complaint this month in Nantucket Superior Court against Cape Cod Express. The lawsuit centers on an incident that allegedly took place on July 12, 2023, during a routine delivery of beer and restaurant supplies. According to court papers, Cape Cod Express employees used a pulley and hoist system to lower heavy cases of beer into the restaurant’s delivery area. Roche claims one of those cases was not properly controlled, moving unexpectedly and crashing into her right hand, which is her dominant one.

The lawsuit states that the beer case was allowed to swing, drop, or move in an unsafe manner, causing the hand injury. Roche allegedly suffered severe pain, bleeding, swelling, and damage to more than one of her fingers. She was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, where doctors found serious crush injuries involving her right thumb and right index finger. Medical records show Roche suffered an open fracture in her thumb, extensive damage to soft tissue in her index finger, and injuries to the nail beds of both fingers. She received emergency treatment that included imaging, wound care, pain medication, and repairs to damaged tissue.

Even after those efforts, doctors determined surgery was necessary for the hand injury. Ten days later, Roche underwent an extensive reconstructive procedure performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Mostafa Noury that included cleaning damaged tissue, repairing fractures, rebuilding injured areas, performing a skin graft, and repairing both nail beds. The lawsuit contends Roche spent months recovering after this surgery, allegedly requiring ongoing wound care, repeated medical visits, and therapy. During that time, she was unable to return to her normal bartending duties, leading to lost income and concerns about her future earning ability.

Court documents claim Roche continues to deal with lasting problems involving her hand. These include pain, numbness, weakness, sensitivity to cold temperatures, reduced grip strength, and trouble performing everyday tasks. The filing also says she has permanent scarring and a lasting loss of function involving her dominant hand.

Workers’ compensation benefits totaling more than $64,000 have already been paid to the plaintiff. Even so, Roche says the effects of the accident extend far beyond medical bills. The lawsuit states she has experienced emotional distress, embarrassment, inconvenience, physical suffering, and a reduced quality of life.

The complaint includes two legal claims against Cape Cod Express. The first alleges negligence, arguing that employees failed to safely operate the equipment used during the delivery and did not take proper steps to protect people working nearby. The second claim relies on a legal principle that can hold employers responsible for actions taken by workers while performing job duties. The damages listed in the filing include past and future medical costs, lost wages, future income losses, permanent injury, physical pain, emotional suffering, and lasting disfigurement. Roche is asking the court to award damages exceeding $300,000, along with interest, legal costs, and any other relief it finds appropriate.

Cape Cod Express did not publicly respond to Roche’s allegations at the time of the filing. The company has not yet filed a formal answer in court, and the claims remain allegations. This is not the first time the company has faced lawsuits. Other litigation has been filed over the years, including another personal injury case that was filed as recently as April of this year.

Sources:

Bartender Seeking $300K In Lawsuit Against Cape Cod Express For Dropping Beer Case On Her Hand

Long, Suzanne Vs. Cape Cod Express, Llc Formerly Known As Cape Cod Express, Inc. And D/B/A Cape Cod Express (“Cce”) Et Al Lawsuit