Benefits Available to Construction Workers for Accidents Resulting in Vision Impairment

Golden Beach, FL—When a construction worker suffers a vision impairment, it means their eyesight is unable to be corrected to a level that would be considered “normal,” according to The University of Pittsburgh Department of Ophthalmology. Vision impairments range in severity and can affect peoples’ abilities in different ways.

For example, someone who experiences a vision loss that results in them having a visual acuity of 20/70 would still be able to “see at 20 feet what someone with normal sight can see at 70 feet,” cites Pitt. When someone is left with a visual acuity of 20/200 as a result of an eye injury, they would be considered legally blind and likely qualify for government benefits in addition to workers’ compensation benefits.

Common causes of eye injuries on construction sites

Construction workers are often required to work above and below ground level, and on sites where new construction is being built. They are exposed to loose materials that can easily get caught in their eyes. Debris, dust, and other small particles are a few examples of hazards construction workers are exposed to that can cause severe and even permanent eye injuries.

Eye injuries can be caused by:

Flying objects

Falls

If a construction worker suffered a vision impairment as a result of working, they may be entitled to recover workers’ compensation benefits. These benefits may be provided temporarily while an employee works toward recovering or for several years if their injury resulted in them becoming blind.

Workers’ compensation benefits provided for eye injuries sustained on a worksite

Workers’ compensation benefits are categorized in two ways. Medical benefits is the first category of benefits and these are provided to workers who suffer work-related injuries that require immediate and/or ongoing medical treatment. The second category of benefits is indemnity benefits.

Indemnity benefits, commonly referred to as wage replacement benefits, aim to provide employees with a portion of the wages they were earning should their injuries prevent them from working for more than seven days.

Medical benefits

Most of the medical care an injured worker needs will be covered by their employer’s workers’ compensation insurer so as long as they are eligible to receive benefits. Medical benefits are provided to help employees work toward recovering so they are able to resume their work duties or seek new employment.

Indemnity benefits (i.e. wage replacement benefits)

Indemnity benefits are calculated using several factors, including how much a worker was earning on a weekly basis prior to their work accident. indemnity benefits may last a few weeks or up until a worker reaches the age of 75 if they suffer “total or industrial blindness.”1

If an individual suffered an eye injury on a construction site, a Golden Beach, FL work injury lawyer at Mario Trespalacios P.A. can assist them with collecting the benefits they are due. Should an employee run into any issues while trying to obtain benefits, a Golden Beach workers’ compensation attorney will be ready to intervene.

