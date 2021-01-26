If you’re interested in leveraging drone photography for your business, you can choose to get and operate your own drone or hire a company that provides drone services.

For anyone who has flown an aerial drone, there is no denying that being at the controls is an enjoyable experience.

Formally referred to as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), an aerial drone provides everyone a chance to get a bird’s eye view of things, all while keeping their feet on the ground.

While typically perceived as a toy for adults by some, the aerial drones popularly in use these days can benefit businesses, too.

Aerial drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can take stunning photographs. Do you need drone marketing video footage? Get an aerial drone to capture it.

Images and videos taken by aerial drones can take anybody’s breath away, and all of them can prove to be useful for businesses across many industries. Here are some of the benefits of using drone photography for your business.

The Comparatively Low Cost

There was a time when shooting aerial footage involved renting aircraft like small planes and helicopters.

Add to that the cost of hiring a professional to take to the skies and shoot photos and video, and you have a costly and cumbersome way of obtaining aerial footage.

Aerial drones, on the other hand, don’t cost much. Whether you own and legally operate one or you rely on a drone services company, the overall cost will still be a lot lower than if you had to spend for a few hours of flight time on an actual aircraft.

The Quality of The Footage

As mentioned earlier, aerial drones these days are fitted with cameras that yield high-resolution photos and videos.

Aside from being of incredibly high quality, the footage taken by drones is typically steady, as opposed to shots taken by a person holding a camera while onboard an aircraft that banks, pitches, yaws, and moves horizontally, vertically, and laterally.

It’s Time-saving

If you own a drone and you’re licensed to pilot it, it would only take minutes for you to get it airborne and to shoot all the aerial footage you will need.

Hiring a company that offers drone services may take a bit longer since you still have to secure an appointment, but it would take a lot less time than if you made arrangements for an aircraft, a pilot, and a photographer/videographer to shoot the whole thing.

It’s A Safer and Easier Way of Performing Certain Tasks

For farmers, an aerial drone fitted with special equipment and sensors can prove to be quite useful for surveying acres of land and obtaining data about their crops.

For building inspections, roofing checks, or any construction task that requires people to be at a certain height, aerial drones provide them with the safest possible way to do it.

Mining companies, for their part, have been using drones for, among other things, monitoring and inspecting deep shafts.

It Showcases The Best of What You Have To Offer

Drone photos and videos are always compelling. Use that footage to present to potential customers what’s waiting for them, and you’ll have a breathtaking way to reel them in.

Realtors, for example, use drones to take magnificent shots of the properties they’re selling to provide prospective buyers a bird’s eye view of the neighborhood.

With drone photography, house-hunters will get a clear idea of how close a real estate broker’s listings are to public infrastructure, schools, shopping malls, hospitals, and other amenities.

If you run hotels, resorts, golf courses, or other attractions, you can create an aerial tour using drone photography. With the dramatic overhead view that only aerial drones can capture, you can give potential tourists reason to be excited about visiting once you post the aerial tour online.

It Boosts Your Video Marketing

Video is already a popular marketing tool, with 85% of businesses using it to promote what they have to offer.

With breathtaking footage taken by drones, you can get more eyes on your brand and leave them wanting more.

Combine drone photography with other visual elements, and you can create a stunning marketing video that has the potential to go viral and draw in more customers once you share it on your business’ website and social media accounts.

Businesses That Benefit A Lot From Drone Photography

Strictly speaking, just about any business can make use of drone footage for whatever purpose.

For the following businesses and sectors, however, drone photography suits their needs quite perfectly.

Real Estate

Construction

Roofing

Wedding and Special Events Coverage

Filmmaking

Travel and Tourism

Agriculture

Mining

Insurance

With aerial drones becoming more easily accessible to many, we can only expect an increase in the number of businesses benefiting from its use.

If you’re interested in leveraging drone photography for your business, you can choose to get and operate your own drone or hire a company that provides drone services. Either way, you’ll be bringing your business into the future, and that future is already here.