Best Delta 8 THC For Beginners

If you are a beginner, you probably don’t know much about the various cannabis products. While many people just see cannabis as a plant with intoxicating effects, it contains various compounds, each with its unique properties.

Most of the compounds (cannabinoids) found in cannabis have therapeutic and wellness benefits when used appropriately. THC Delta 8 is one of these cannabinoids, and it has been gaining traction lately. So, what is it with the hype about this product?

Many people turn to this product because it delivers the high of Delta-9-THC (marijuana) without the associated side effects of anxiety, paranoia, or psychosis. In the health and wellness industry, this product could rival Delta-9-THC, which remains largely illegal.

What is Delta-8-THC?

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8-THC) is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. It is slightly similar in chemical structure to delta-9-THC but exhibits a lower psychotropic potency. So just like the THC you are familiar with, delta-8-THC will get you high, only that its effects are milder.

As you know, many cannabinoids have health and medicinal properties, and delta-8-THC is no exception. This cannabinoid has anxiolytic, neuroprotective, antiemetic, and analgesic properties, and it can also stimulate the appetite. So, as you can see, getting high is not the only reason you should take delta-8-THC.

During the oxidation of delta-9 THC, some of it converts to delta-8 THC. So, the two products differ by just a few atomic bonds. While delta-8 THC concentration in the hemp plant is less than 0.1%, it can be extracted and made available for various uses.

Best Delta-8-THC products for Beginners

Delta 8 THC Tinctures

Have you tried CBD tinctures? If so, then you will love Delta 8 THC Tinctures. Of course, that is if you want to get high. As you already know, Delta 8 THC will get you high, but it is not as potent as the THC you will find in your usual weed joint.

Tinctures are suitable for beginners because they are easy to use. You can mix tinctures in your food or take them sublingually. As a rule, start with a small dose and observe how you react to it first.

The tincture dropper is about 100 ml, which might be too much for a beginner. You should first test how your body responds to a quarter of the dropper (25 ml). Adjust the dose gradually until you find your sweet spot. Every individual responds uniquely to THC products, so don’t take a high dose before understanding how your body reacts with the product.

A common mistake beginners make is to add to the dose after a few minutes when they feel no effect. If you take the product through sublingual administration, give it between 15 to 30 minutes but if you ingest it, sit tight for at least an hour before feeling any effects.

Delta 8 THC Gummies

Everyone loves gummies, and now, imagine having your favorite flavor-packed with the rich ingredients of Delta 8 THC. If you wish to try this product, then gummies are the best products you should try first.

If you do not like the earthly hemp taste, then gummies are a good option since the flavors mask that taste. Each bite delivers a pop of your favorite flavor, and you’ll not feel like you are taking a THC product.

One caution, though: don’t take too many, or you will get extremely high. Delta 8 THC edibles often get a bad rep not because they are dangerous but because people tend to take too much. It is difficult to tell the amount of Delta 8 THC in any edible product, and dosing might be challenging.

A single gummy contains about 20 mg of THC (some may contain more, so check the product label before use), which is way too much for a beginner. Such a dose might give you an uncomfortable high and an unpleasant experience. Start with half a gummy to avoid getting extremely high.

If you have experience with vaping or smoking THC, you should still go slow on edibles. Most people underestimate the power of edibles because they have a delayed effect.

Disposable Vape

If you are looking for an easy way to take your Delta 8 THC, then a disposable device is another option. If you are familiar with vaping, it will offer you a good experience in trying out Delta 8 THC.

Disposable vapes are suitable for beginners because they involve very little work. You just light up the gadget, inhale a few mouthfuls, and you are good to go. Once you have used all content, just discard the device and get a new one.

Disposable devices also come in various flavors. You can choose anything from peppermint to guava flavor. Some manufacturers also add terpenes to enhance the entourage effect and maintain the natural hemp flavor.

Conclusion

Delta-8-THC is a new product but with high potential. The advantage of this product is that it has a higher therapeutic window compared to Delta-9-THC. This means it is easy to get the right dosage to exploit its therapeutic benefits.

Delta-8-THC is also legal under federal law (Farm Bill of 2018), but you should consult your doctor if you intend to use it for therapeutic purposes.