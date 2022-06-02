Best Ways to Get Out of a DUI in Key West

You might also decide to focus entirely on the breathaylzer result.

So you got arrested for a DUI. Many have been in a situation like this at some point in their lives, and yes – it can seem quite daunting. But what should you do next? Should you simply roll over and allow the legal system to trample all over you? Or should you push back, fighting for your rights in an effective manner? Ultimately, it is your choice alone. But at the end of the day, there are options available for those who wish to fight DUIs. And with the right strategies, you may be able to escape legal consequences altogether.

If you’re serious about fighting your DUI, you need help from a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney. Get in touch with a lawyer as soon as possible, and you can start fighting for your rights in an effective manner right away. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation during a consultation. From there, they can recommend a number of defense strategies that may be helpful. But we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” Not to worry – there are many DUI attorneys in Florida who are available right now.

Prove that the Entire Traffic Stop Was Illegal

The most obvious way to fight a DUI is to challenge the validity of the entire traffic stop. The police require “reasonable suspicion” to pull you over in the first place1. If they pulled you over simply because they felt like it, the traffic stop could be classified as unconstitutional. Therefore, anything that happened after you were pulled over cannot be used against you in court. This includes breathalyzer tests, field sobriety tests, and more.

Challenge the Breathalyzer Result

You might also decide to focus entirely on the breathaylzer result. Since this test result often forms the foundation of the entire criminal charge against you, challenging it can help you escape virtually all criminal consequences for your actions. The truth is that breathalyzers aren’t always as accurate as people assume, and they can provide false results under the right circumstances. You might choose to prove that the breathalyzer device wasn’t properly calibrated prior to the test. Alternatively, you could show that the police officer administering the test wasn’t properly trained on how to use this device.

Search for Errors

Finally, you might want to search for any potential error the police officer made. Writing down the wrong name, license plate number, or date on the police report can result in charges being dismissed. Police officers might also make the mistake of not respecting your Miranda rights2 or using excessive force.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

