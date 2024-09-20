Best Ways to Prepare for Hurricane Season

As hurricane season gets underway, give yourself peace of mind by taking the time to understand your coverage, close any loopholes, and document your property’s good condition.

If you own property that lies in the potential path of a hurricane, then the sooner you take steps to protect it, the better. Hurricanes cause billions of dollars worth of damage every year, and the unfortunate truth is that home and business owners who aren’t adequately prepared can have their insurance claims denied. As a result, they can find themselves needing to rebuild their lives without assistance.

To ensure you get the support you need from your insurance company, follow these tips.

Understand your insurance policy

In my experience, all too many home and business owners aren’t familiar with the ins and outs of their insurance policies. Yes, these policies are written in dry, complicated legal language because they are official legal documents, but it’s still necessary to understand these contracts to make them as comprehensive as possible and make the most of them if the need arises. Having a good insurance agent, and working closely with them in securing the correct coverages for you is essential.

For instance, many home and business owners will discover that their standard policies don’t include flood damage or other kinds of damage from hurricanes, tornadoes, or other severe storms. In these cases, purchasing additional flood insurance or windstorm insurance policies is advisable. This kind of coverage can protect you from the damages caused by water, hail, or high winds and is essential in the event of a natural disaster.

Document your property in good condition

Another thing many home and business owners neglect to do is document the condition of their property before a storm rolls through. However, evidence that your property is well-maintained and in good condition is vital to the success of your claim.

That’s why you should always keep an inventory of your possessions, complete with serial numbers, and update this inventory with each noteworthy purchase. You should also take photos and videos of your possessions and your entire property, being sure to capture different angles.

After your property has been damaged in a hurricane, document its condition yet again. In addition to taking photos of the damage, retain samples of ruined materials like moldy carpet or fractured drywall. Sort through your belongings, putting the damaged items aside for the insurance representative’s attention.

File your claim the right way

In many cases, homeowners can be so focused on rebuilding their lives that they forget to contact their insurance carrier before starting to clean up the mess from the storm, but this is a big mistake. The first thing you should do when your property has been damaged in a hurricane is to contact your insurance carrier so they can start investigating your case.

In particular, inform your insurance company of your plans before making any repairs to the property. If they have preferred contractors or vendors, it will be important to turn to these sources for the necessary goods and services. Otherwise, you may give the insurance carrier grounds for rejecting part or even all of your claim.

Put yourself in the strongest position for a successful claim

If a hurricane strikes and damages your property, you will want to know that you prepared as best as possible. Doing so also puts you in the strongest possible position to get the help you deserve from your insurance policy.

