Betel Nut Use Linked to Serious Health Risks

Research links widespread betel nut use to cancer, heart, metabolic disease.

Betel nut chewing is common in many parts of the world and is often treated as a cultural habit rather than a health concern. Recent research challenges that view, linking long-term betel nut use to cancer, heart disease, and metabolic problems. The review, published in a psychiatry journal, brings together decades of research to show how this substance affects the body and why quitting can be difficult.

Betel nut, also called areca nut, comes from the fruit of the areca palm. It is often chewed on its own or mixed with lime, spices, or tobacco. Globally, it is one of the most widely used mind-altering substances, ranking just behind tobacco, alcohol, and caffeine. An estimated 600 million people chew betel nut, mainly across South Asia, parts of the Pacific, and East Africa. Use often begins in the late teen years and is most common among adults in their twenties through forties. Men tend to use it more often than women, especially when combined with smoking or alcohol.

Social and economic factors play a strong role. Betel nut use is more common among people with lower income or less formal education. It is also widely used in jobs that demand long hours or physical effort, such as driving or construction, where it is believed to reduce fatigue and increase alertness. These short-term effects help explain why the habit is hard to break, even as health risks grow over time.

The strongest evidence links betel nut chewing to oral disease and cancer. Long-term use is closely tied to a condition called oral submucous fibrosis, which stiffens tissues inside the mouth and can make eating and speaking difficult. This condition carries a high risk of turning into oral cancer. Chemicals in betel nut can damage cells by increasing harmful oxygen-related reactions, especially when mixed with lime. Over time, this damage raises the chance of cancer forming in the mouth and throat.

Heart health is another area of concern. Studies have linked regular betel nut use with high blood pressure, inflammation, and heart disease. While much of this data comes from observation rather than controlled trials, animal research supports these findings. The main active compound in betel nut can raise heart rate, strain blood vessels, and interfere with normal heart function. These effects may increase the risk of heart attack or stroke over time.

Metabolic health also appears to be affected. Betel nut use has been associated with weight gain, abnormal cholesterol levels, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome. Some studies suggest users face a notably higher risk of developing these conditions compared to non-users. Kidney problems, including protein in the urine, have also been reported more often among long-term users.

The addictive nature of betel nut helps explain why these risks persist. Its main compound acts on brain receptors involved in alertness and reward, producing effects similar to nicotine. During chewing, chemical changes increase how strongly these substances affect the brain. Research suggests betel nut alters dopamine activity, a key part of addiction, reinforcing repeated use. Other brain chemicals and immune responses may also play a role, though research is still ongoing.

Despite these risks, there is no standard medical treatment for betel nut dependence. Some approaches used for tobacco addiction may help, but evidence remains limited. Behavioral methods, especially structured talk therapy focused on habits and coping skills, have shown promise in small studies. In some groups, these programs led to large drops in use within months. New ideas, including digital tools and brain-based treatments, are being explored but are still early in development.

Overall, betel nut use presents a public health challenge that extends beyond culture and tradition. The growing body of research shows clear links to serious disease and highlights the need for prevention, education, and support for quitting. Addressing this issue will require coordinated efforts across healthcare, public policy, and community education to reduce harm and improve long-term health outcomes.

Sources:

Review links betel nut addiction to cancer, heart disease, and metabolic risks

Understanding betel nut addiction: a review of harmful consequences, underlying neurobiology, and emerging intervention strategies