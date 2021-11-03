Former Biden Staffers File New “Trump Train” Lawsuit Against San Marcos

The San Marcos Police Department allegedly refused to render aid to Biden 2020 staffers being harassed by “Trump Train” participants.

Another lawsuit has accused Texas’s San Marcos Police Department of failing to respond to an incident wherein “Trump Train” members allegedly attacked a Biden 2020 bus.

According to ABC News, the lawsuit was filed Friday by the bus driver, former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, and two other Biden 2020 staffers. Collectively, they claim their vehicle was “tailed” by Trump supporters, some of whom were “driving in a way that appeared to be an attempt to push the bus off the road onto the shoulder.”

While the Biden staffers attempted to call the police, San Marcos officials were apparently nonchalant.

“For at least ninety minutes, including during the entirety of the stretch of I-35 inside the San Marcos city lines, the Trump Train pursued and terrorized the Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiffs tried to get help. They repeatedly called 911. They requested police escorts. San Marcos refused to help.”

However, San Marcos police officers allegedly “laughed and refused to provide assistance.”

One San Marcos emergency services dispatcher also lamented the fact that the call had been transferred to him.

“I am so annoyed at New Braunfels for doing this to us,” the dispatcher told San Marcos police officers.

New Braunfels, says ABC News, is adjacent to San Marcos; the emergency call was transferred once the Biden 2020 bus crossed city lines.

“They have their officers escorting this Biden bus, essentially, and the Trump Train is cutting in between vehicles and driving — being aggressive and slowing them down to like 20 or 30 miles per hour,” the dispatcher said. “And they want you guys to respond to help.”

Corporal Matt Daenzer, who is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, then told the dispatchers he was not going to send assistance.

“No, we’re not going to do it,” Daenzer said. “We will close-patrol that, but we’re not going to escort a bus.”

After the same dispatcher informed Daenzer that the Biden 2020 staffer who had called 9-1-1 was “breathing really hard and staff,” and claimed Trump Train participants were being aggressive, the police corporal appeared to dismiss the complaint outright.

“Yeah,” Daenzer allegedly said. “Well, drive defensively, and it’ll be great.”

Biden 2020 staffers continued to call 9-1-1, reporting that they were being threatened by Trump Train motorists.

“Despite these multiple calls for help from Plaintiffs and others, for the roughly 30 minutes it took to drive through San Marcos on the main highway that runs through it, there were no officers from San Marcos or any other police cars in sight — not on the I-35 exit or entrance ramps, nor on either side of the highway,” the lawsuit states.

When former President Donald Trump learned about the incident, he retweeted the video of his supporters harassing the bus and wrote, “I LOVE TEXAS!” in a Twitter post.

