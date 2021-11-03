BNSF Faces Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Due to Incidents at Nebraska Railyard

In response to this latest lawsuit, a regional attorney for the EEOC’s St. Louis District Office admitted that the United States still has a long way to go in terms of ensuring workers’ rights.

BNSF Railway Company is one of the most well-known freight transportation organizations in all of North America, and their sexual harassment lawsuit is now making headlines across the United States. Several women are now suing BNSF, claiming that they were sexually harassed at a railyard in Nebraska. BNSF should be particularly concerned about the fact that nothing was done to address the issue, despite numerous complaints made to management.

The Details of the Lawsuit

The female plaintiffs claim that they were subjected to sexual harassment almost constantly. During a typical workday, these women might experience sexual and derogatory remarks, comments, and slurs. They might also see sexually suggestive nude photos of women or disturbing graffiti. But perhaps the most disturbing thing of all was the fact that management did nothing to address the issue, even when these women complained again and again.

The EEOC’s Role in Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

The EEOC plays a central role in many sexual harassment lawsuits, and they are helping these women achieve justice in this scenario. Otherwise known as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the EEOC is in charge of ensuring that workers’ rights are being respected in America. Specifically, the EEOC fights to make sure that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act is being respected.

Originally passed in 1964, the Civil Rights Act banned all forms of discrimination in the workplace. Sexual harassment is considered a form of gender-based discrimination, which is why the U.S. government has the authority to step in whenever workers are being sexually harassed.

In response to this latest lawsuit, a regional attorney for the EEOC’s St. Louis District Office admitted that the United States still has a long way to go in terms of ensuring workers’ rights. She stated:

“There is still work to be done to ensure employees in all workplaces are able to do their jobs without the humiliation, stress, and fear caused by illegal sexual harassment. This type of conduct is unlawful in every industry and workplace, whether it’s an office or a store or a railyard.”

