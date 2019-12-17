Boy Scouts Face Another Sex Abuse Lawsuit, This Time in Federal Court

One plaintiff says he was so regularly abused that he learned to wash blood stains out of his underwear.

The Boy Scouts are expected to face another sex abuse lawsuit in January.

The complaint will be the first to have been filed in federal court. The lawsuit is backed by at least a dozen plaintiffs, all of whom say the Boy Scouts failed to provide a safe environment for its young charges. Furthermore, the suit states that the organization actively covered up corroborated claims of abuse.

The New York Daily News shares the story of Johnny Austin, one of the suit’s leading plaintiffs.

Austin, says the Daily News, claims to have been repeatedly abused by a former Cub Scout leader in Harbor Township, New Jersey. The memories remain vivid—Austin says that, 40 years later, he can still “remember the smell of whiskey” on the volunteer pack leader’s breath.

So frequent was the abuse, says Austin, that he developed a particular system for washing blood stains out of his underwear. He’d douse his garments with hydrogen peroxide, then rinse the chemicals out with soap.

Austin says he’d just wanted to hide the evidence—and that fighting back wouldn’t have been an option, even if the thought may have been appealing.

“There was no way I could have fought back,” Austin said. “If I fought back, it would’ve been a joke. I never felt more alone in my entire life.”

Austin, along with the suit’s other participants, hope that court can provide one avenue for recompense. Together, they’re represented by a firm called Abused by Scouting, formed in February to address abuse claims.

However, the Boy Scouts may be on the verge of bankruptcy. As the New York Daily News notes, a potential bankruptcy could complicate the ordinary claims process. If the Boy Scouts does declare bankruptcy, victims like Austin—and thousands of others—would have a relatively narrow window of time in which they could enter claims and receive financial recompense.

“We’ve got clients from every state, and we have abuse that was committed in 49 of the 50 states,” said Abused by Scouting attorney Tim Kosnoff. “And that’s still going to be fraction by the time the claims bar deadline runs out.”

Kosnoff told the Daily News that the firm is already handling about 2,000 clients.

“We’re encouraging men to break their silence, come forward, protect today’s children by identifying these abusers,” Kosnoff said.

And for many, that silence has led to life-long trauma. Austin, too, told the Daily News the abuse led him to attempt suicide twice.

“I put a gun to my head and pulled the trigger and it took out a nice portion of my head,” he said. “When I shave my head, you can see the scars.

“A part of it was eating at me, but I just never addressed it.”

Austin said he was inspired to come forward after seeing an Abused by Scouting advertisement on T.V.

“For over 40 years, I’ve buried this stuff so deep I don’t even acknowledge it, and now over 40 years later, it shows up?” he asked. “I couldn’t dial that phone fast enough.”

