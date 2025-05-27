Brain Stimulation and Training Reduce Overeating

Researchers test brain training and stimulation to reduce unhealthy eating habits.

Researchers at the University of Granada are testing new ways to help people break unhealthy eating habits using a combination of brain stimulation and mental training. Their work focuses on people who are overweight or struggle with binge eating, many of whom find it difficult to stick with healthy habits even when they want to. According to the researchers, the problem may lie in the way the brain responds to tempting food. When people are shown high-calorie, highly processed foods, the part of the brain linked to impulse often kicks into gear before the reasoning part has time to respond.

To address this, scientists have combined two tools, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), which sends magnetic pulses to the brain, and a training method that helps people practice resisting automatic urges. In several studies, participants who received this kind of support were able to make better food decisions and showed improvements in their overall eating habits.

The training includes the use of a smartphone app that helps strengthen a person’s ability to say no to unhealthy foods. The app works by presenting a series of quick, repeatable tasks that build impulse control. Over time, this type of mental exercise can change how someone reacts to food cues, shifting their attention away from junk food and toward healthier choices. The researchers believe that these techniques work by reshaping brain activity, especially in areas related to reward and decision-making.

Brain scans and behavior tests show that some individuals have a stronger reaction to food cues than others. People who are overweight may have more difficulty tuning out unhealthy options, especially when stressed or tired. The studies also reveal that these reactions often happen so fast they don’t feel like decisions at all. In many cases, eating becomes an automatic response to sight, smell, or habit—rather than hunger.

In addition to brain stimulation and training, the researchers looked at factors like body measurements, blood markers, and overall behavior changes. TMS sessions were short and noninvasive, lasting just 10 to 15 minutes per day over two weeks. Participants also underwent brain scans before and after the program to monitor changes.

The studies are part of a long-term effort to understand how brain systems contribute to weight gain and diet failure. The research group has spent more than 15 years working on similar projects, often with partners in the UK and Australia. While past health programs have focused mostly on diet and exercise plans, this newer research suggests that adding brain-based training can help people stick with their goals.

The approach is not one-size-fits-all. Each person’s brain responds differently to food cues, and some may benefit more from certain types of training than others. Scientists are continuing to explore how genetics, hormones, and emotions also affect eating patterns.

As more is learned about how food choices are shaped by the brain, researchers hope to develop better ways to support people trying to manage their weight. These early studies show promise in helping participants not just start healthier habits but maintain them—something that many traditional diet programs struggle to achieve.

