British Lawmaker Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

Former Conservative Party lawmaker is accused of assaulting two victims.

Charlie Elphicke, 49, a former lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women. He was charged with committing the first assault in 2007 and two further assaults against a second person in 2016. Elphicke’s wife Natalie succeeded him in 2019 as the Member of Parliament for Dover in southern England.

She said on Twitter, “Today’s verdict is one that brings profound sorrow. It ends my 25-year marriage to the only man I have ever loved. I would ask for some personal space and time to come to terms with the shocking events of the last 3 years. I will not be commenting further.”

Southwark Crown Court heard the case, which indicated Elphicke, who represented Dover in parliament in the nine-year span from 2010 to 2019, became “sexually suggestive and lunged at a woman” in 2007, “aged in her 30s, at his London home on the first night his wife was away after the birth of their son.” Court records contend, “He forced his victim on to a sofa and groped her breast while trying to kiss her, before chasing her and chanting ‘I’m a naughty Tory.’”

“He tried to kiss me, and I moved my head, he pushed me down by my shoulders,” the woman testified on the stand. “He had his knee between my legs, and he was groping my breast.”

When his advances were not reciprocated, the one-time lawmaker paid the victim cash to keep the incident under wraps. He was worried about his wife finding out. Then, in 2016, the court heard he “forcibly kissed a parliamentary worker,” and later that year, “sexually touched her again despite her having said she had no interest in him.”

“He had his mouth open, continually trying to kiss me,” the second victim testified. “It was like a disgusting, slobbery mess.”

Elphicke admitted to kissing the first victim but insisted he stopped when she did not do so back, and although he admitted he was “besotted” with the second woman, he denied the allegations.

Natalie Dawson, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said, “Charles Elphicke abused his power and influence over these women to make unwanted and forceful sexual advances towards them. Elphicke has lied repeatedly about his conduct and failed to take responsibility for his behavior and the harm suffered by his victims.” She added, “The attacks had a profound impact on the women, who feared for their careers if they reported him. I hope these convictions today give other victims the confidence to report sexual abuse, no matter how powerful their abuser.”

In a statement, the Conservatives said, “Sexual assault is completely unacceptable, and we extend our sympathies to the victims. We have introduced a Code of Conduct where people can report complaints in confidence. If a serious allegation is raised, we would immediately advise the individual to contact the police.”

Elphicke will be sentenced on September 15. “There is a very real possibility he faces immediate custody,” according to the court.

