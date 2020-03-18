Business Law 101: An Overview

Thanks to its wide coverage, many of its branches are classified to avoid confusion and improve the formalities in this process.

Business law is just one set of laws involved in all aspects of business administration. This includes, but is not limited to maritime trade, transportation of goods, guarantees, marine life and natural disasters related to economic conditions and trade relations, employment, property insurance, insurance and harmonization of partnerships. Companies may differ for each state or country, but there are international symbols that follow to ensure the equal distribution of economic power between nations.

In some countries, civil laws covering the complete data of their commercial law are respected. It is generally organized by Congress, which has the power to regulate interstate commerce. In the United States, unions are formed to promote a unified set of trade laws which has led to the adoption of a unified trade law currently followed by the 50 or so states and other American territories.

Business law writing applies to small and large businesses. Thanks to its wide coverage, many of its branches are classified to avoid confusion and improve the formalities in this process. One of these branches of law is the law of advertising. These laws guarantees truthful advertising of products and protects consumers against false promises. Another important law is the Labor Law. This law protects employees who work for a company. This includes health insurance, discrimination, protection from harassment, child labor, family employment, posters, termination of employment, wages and hours laws, final checks, and workers’ compensation. Business law also contains its own set of finance laws that protect all businesses. This helps small businesses to deal with big businesses, regulate competition and promote a healthy market. There is also a set of laws that protects and governs online businesses. This covers the financial and legal obligations incurred in the areas of confidentiality, security, taxation, and copyright. Business law writing also includes a set of environmental regulations. All businesses must follow a set of rules and regulations when influencing the natural environment. Any damage to the environment is only allowed in rare cases. The law also benefits the health and safety of the employee.

Business laws fall into specific categories, as shown below:

Laws regarding setting up a business – These laws concern the structure of the company. For example, individual ownership is organized completely differently from the business.

Tax laws include laws relating to all tax matters, whether it be the filing of income or the payment of sales tax, corporation tax, and other similar charges.

Business laws – these laws govern employment and reduce the number of workers, workers ‘wages and benefits, unemployment benefits, workers’ rights, and related matters.

Trademark and Patent Laws – These are laws relating to intellectual property, such as inventions, trademarks, and patents.

Environmental laws – Companies involved in recycling materials and disposing of hazardous waste must comply with environmental regulations.

Consumer Protection Laws – These protect the consumer from unfair fraud or commercial or advertising practices.

Start from the beginning. Just as you develop a staggered business plan, take a closer look at the entire legal puzzle. Start with the laws on the basics of starting a business. Do you need a work permit or a special permit? Are you planning to hire employees, or will you go alone? If your business sells goods, it will have to pay sales tax. Examine each aspect of the business carefully to understand which category of law applies to it.

If you work alone, for example, you will not have to think about the laws governing workers and employees until you are ready to hire additional people. Likewise, if you work in services, you generally won’t have to worry about removing hazardous waste.

See the larger image. As your business grows, the number of laws in force will increase. Always check the legal angle when planning new projects and initiatives. Also, discuss any potentially important legal issues with your advisor.

Ensure compliance. Do not be afraid to ask questions of your legal advisor and do not assume that there is something legal just because it is common business practice. Also, talk to your local chamber of commerce or other business owners to make sure you’re on the right side of the law.

Adjust. Finally, if you find that you have broken the law without intending to, take corrective action. The law is completely lenient with first-time offenders – of course, it also depends on the nature of the violation.