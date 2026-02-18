Buttered Popcorn Recalled Over Foreign Material Risk

Buttered popcorn sold in eight states recalled after FDA safety review.

Cold weather often brings a slower pace. Shorter days and colder nights give many people an excuse to stay in, rest more, and snack while watching movies or catching up on awards season news. During this time of year, popcorn is often seen as a lighter snack choice when compared to chips or other packaged foods. Plain popcorn is a whole grain and contains fiber, which can help people feel full without taking in a lot of fat or calories. Health groups such as the Mayo Clinic have long pointed out that a single cup of air-popped buttered popcorn contains just over a gram of fiber, making it a popular option for those trying to snack more carefully.

That image of popcorn as a simple and safer snack is now being tested for some shoppers after a recent alert involving a Utah-based brand. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall notice tied to Red Button Movie House Buttered Popcorn. The product is made by Red Button Vintage Creamery, which is owned by Associated Food Stores. On February 11, the FDA assigned the recall a Class II status. This level is used when a product may cause short-term or reversible health effects, while serious harm is considered unlikely.

The recall involves 6,480 containers of buttered popcorn sold in 24-ounce plastic bags. The issue stems from the possible presence of foreign material in the product. While the FDA notice does not name the exact material involved, similar recalls in recent years have been linked to small pieces of packaging or fragments from manufacturing equipment. These kinds of problems can happen when machines break down or when materials used during packing accidentally end up mixed with food.

According to the FDA, the recalled popcorn can be identified by specific lot codes and best-by dates printed on the packaging. The affected lot codes are 08012026, 12012026, 13012026, 14012026, 15012026, and 19012026. The matching best-by dates range from June 11, 2026, through June 18, 2026. The product also carries the SKU or UPC number 4117281332. The agency noted that the popcorn has a shelf life of about 150 days, which means some bags could still be sitting in pantries or on store shelves.

The buttered popcorn was distributed through Lee’s Commissary, a partner of Lee’s Market retail stores. Distribution reached eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Shoppers in these areas who recently purchased Red Button Movie House Buttered Popcorn may want to double-check their bags to see if the product matches the recall details.

At the time the alert was issued, the company had not released a public explanation about how the issue occurred. Media outlets reported that attempts to reach the company for comment did not receive an immediate response. Red Button Vintage Creamery is based in Salt Lake City and produces a range of snacks and sweets. On its website, the brand describes its products with the slogan “Happiness you can hold,” a phrase meant to highlight comfort and enjoyment.

Food recalls tied to foreign material are not rare, but they can still be unsettling for consumers. Even when the risk of serious injury is low, the idea of finding an unexpected object in food can cause concern. The FDA encourages anyone who has purchased a recalled product not to eat it. Instead, consumers are usually advised to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, depending on store policy.

For people who enjoy popcorn as a regular snack, the recall does not change the basic facts about popcorn itself. Plain popcorn can still be part of a balanced diet when prepared simply and eaten in moderation. The situation does, however, serve as a reminder that even familiar foods can sometimes be affected by manufacturing problems. Checking recall notices and paying attention to product labels can help shoppers stay informed and reduce risk during everyday grocery trips.

