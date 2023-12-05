CA SB9 vs. AB1033: Sell Backyard Land or Build an ADU?

Existing ADU Ownership: AB-1033 is advantageous for existing ADU owners, offering a way to sell the ADU and unlock home equity. SB-9, while allowing lot subdivision with an existing ADU, may provide limited upside due to space constraints.

Building an ADU: SB-9 provides flexibility, allowing homeowners to build first and then subdivide, subdivide first and then build, or even subdivide and sell the newly created land without construction. AB-1033 is only viable for those with existing ADUs, which can be costly to build before using AB-1033.

Zoning Flexibility: SB-9 is restricted to single-family-zoned lots (e.g., R-1), while AB-1033 potentially offers more flexibility by allowing municipalities to consider other lot types (e.g., R2/R3), though its ultimate implementation is yet to be seen.

A land grab gold rush

Both AB-1033 and SB-9 offer distinct opportunities for California homeowners looking to subdivide their properties and monetize equity – and welcome relief in today’s high-interest-rate mortgage environment. As we’ve seen above though, while AB-1033 may be suitable for those who have already invested in ADUs or own multi-family-zoned properties, it comes with the complexities of HOA formation and significant potential property value considerations. In contrast, SB-9 provides the clearest path toward maximizing property value for homeowners with single-family properties at a lower cost, and with universal implementation across the state.

Ultimately, the choice between these two laws depends on your specific circumstances and objectives. Before making a decision, it is advisable to consult with legal and real estate professionals to ensure you choose the path that best aligns with your goals and resources. As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, AB-1033 and SB-9 represent promising options for Californians seeking to maximize the value of their properties while maintaining their current residences.

If you’re a California homeowner interested in selling part of your yard or simply want to find out what your yard’s worth, give us a call or visit us at www.yardsworth.com. We’re happy to help.