California Kratom Death Leads to Lawsuit

Family blames kratom product after musician died following late-night walk with alcohol.

The family of a deceased California musician is blaming the herbal product kratom for taking their loved one’s life. Jonathan Vella, a 42-year-old husband and father from Thousand Oaks, died just over a year ago, in April 2025, after taking the controversial over-the-counter supplement while also drinking alcohol before walking his dog late at night. His widow and four children filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that made the kratom product and the smoke shop where it was allegedly purchased.

An autopsy found that Vella died from mitragynine, the psychoactive ingredient found in kratom, combined with alcohol. Ventura County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young said toxicology results showed extremely high levels of mitragynine in the man’s blood. Emergency responders attempted to revive Vella after he collapsed on a sidewalk, including giving him Narcan, a medication used during opioid overdoses, but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

The California kratom lawsuit claims Krave Botanicals and the retailer failed to properly warn customers about the dangers connected to these products and the risks of combining alcohol with the herbal supplement. Attorneys for the family argued the packaging lacked clear instructions about dosage, addiction risks, or possible overdose dangers.

Kratom comes from leaves grown in Southeast Asia and has become increasingly popular across the United States. It is sold in capsules, gummies, powders, drinks, and teas. Many people take it hoping to manage pain, anxiety, low energy, or opioid withdrawal symptoms. In California, the products had long been available in gas stations, smoke shops, and convenience stores without strict regulations placed on purchases.

Health officials across Ventura County now say the growing number of addictions and deaths connected to kratom pushed California regulators to act. State agencies recently began a major crackdown, ordering stores to remove kratom and related products from their shelves, and officials warned businesses they could face heavy fines for continuing sales.

The controversy surrounding kratom has divided doctors, researchers, business owners, and users. Some addiction specialists say the drug can behave like an opioid when taken in large amounts. They warn it may slow breathing and become dangerous when mixed with alcohol or other substances. Ventura County officials reported at least nine local deaths linked to mitragynine during 2024 and 2025.

Doctors working in addiction treatment clinics said they now regularly see patients struggling with dependence on kratom products, sometimes after using it for chronic pain or energy boosts without understanding how addictive it could become. Treatment for kratom addiction often involves medications also used for opioid addiction, including buprenorphine, and withdrawal symptoms can mirror those associated with opioids.

Part of the debate centers on a stronger compound called 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH). Though found naturally in tiny amounts in kratom leaves, concentrated synthetic versions have appeared in products sold under names such as Hydroxie and Tropic Thunder. Some critics call the products “gas station heroin” because of their strength and easy availability. Federal regulators have already moved against some companies selling 7-OH products with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sending warning letters to several manufacturers, saying the products violated federal standards.

Not everyone supports the bans. Some kratom users insist the products helped them avoid prescription opioids or heroin addiction. Others say kratom reduced severe pain and improved daily functioning after years of health problems. Advocates for natural kratom products argue the stronger synthetic versions should be treated differently from traditional leaf-based supplements.

Researchers and addiction experts remain divided over whether kratom should be completely banned or simply become more restricted. Some doctors believe more studies are needed before deciding how dangerous natural kratom products truly are. Others fear banning the products entirely could push users toward illegal drugs like fentanyl. Vella’s case is scheduled for a court hearing later this year as California’s debate over kratom continues to grow.

Sources:

Kratom war brings retail store ban, wrongful death lawsuit

Kratom Deaths Are Not Rare—And It’s Time We Stop Pretending They Are