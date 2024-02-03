California Woman Sues Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for “Brutal” Hospital Attack

A California woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that she was assaulted by deputies while detained in a hospital bed and awaiting treatment.

According to ABC News, the complaint was filed on behalf of 31-year-old Malia Ashad, who was hospitalized and awaiting a CT scan at the time of the alleged assault.

Ashad had earlier been involved in a physical confrontation during a civil hearing at Alameda County Superior Court on August 9, 2022. During a court appearance, Ashad claims to have been attacked by another woman—against whom Ashad had an active restraining order—who repeatedly struck Ashad in the head with a cell phone.

Ashad, in an attempt to prevent further injury, grabbed the woman’s hair.

However, deputies present in the court promptly detained Ashad. After being placed under arrest, she was transported to the emergency room at Kaiser Permanente, where staff recommended that she receive a CT scan to “rule out a severe brain injury.” She was told to change into a hospital gown and await further instruction.

Attorneys for Ahad, though, say that Alameda deputies did not want her to be subjected to any tests. Instead, they insisted that she simply be “cleared for incarceration.” But, when Ashad insisted on receiving care, she was allegedly beaten by deputies.

A deputy who had earlier “shoved [Ashad] into a wheelchair” punched the woman “in an apparent fit of rage,” before “placing his foot onto [her] back.” She was eventually taken to jail without receiving a CT scan or other physician-recommended imaging tests.

“Ultimately, Ms. Ashad was unlawfully denied medical treatment and released to the custody of her tormenters,” the lawsuit alleges.

Attorneys for Ashad say that body-camera footage shows their client crying and screaming as deputies forced her head against the side of a hospital bed.

“The level of callousness, brutality and arrogance these deputies displayed is stunning even by their standards,” said Angel Alexander, an attorney representing Ashad.

Treva Stewart, another of Ashad’s lawyers, compared Alameda deputies with “a band of thugs.”

“From start to finish, these deputies behaved in a manner consistent with a band of thugs, who delighted in attacking the unarmed mother of two rather than disciplined law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect and serve,” Stewart said.

However, ABC News notes that the footage provided by Ashad’s lawyers appeared “heavily edited,” to the point that it was difficult for ABC investigators to determine whether Ashad’s own actions could have influenced the deputies’ response.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement, saying that the clips released to media misrepresent the situation.

“The released clips are a limited and skewed depiction of the incident and do not represent the totality of what occurred,” the agency told ABC. “Beyond stating that the complainant received appropriate medical treatment during that incident, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office must reserve further comment on a lawsuit for which we have not received service.”

