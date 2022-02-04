Can a Harassment Lawsuit Be Dropped?

You might also consider showing that the relationship was clearly consensual, although strategy will not work if the sexual harassment was of the “quid pro quo” variety.

If your company is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit, you probably want the case to be dropped. This is understandable, as a lawsuit of this nature can have tremendous effects on your company in many ways. First of all, it can prove to be a significant financial drain as you pay various legal fees. Secondly, it can affect your company’s reputation, causing you to lose customers or perhaps even causing your share prices to drop. This situation can be even more frustrating when you know for a fact that the accusations are baseless. So how do you get the case dropped?

Your first step should always be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment defense attorney in Illinois. These legal professionals defend companies and individual employees against claims of sexual harassment, helping businesses get through these situations unscathed. With their help, you can explore various strategies, including potentially having your case dropped.

Consider Settling

Sometimes, it’s better to settle outside of court with the disgruntled employee – even if you know you’re not to blame. A settlement can be a quick and easy way of addressing the situation, and it means that you won’t be dragged through a long, stressful, and expensive trial. Many companies choose this option – especially if they have considerable funds at their disposal. Once the employee settles they are unable to take further legal action, essentially causing the case to be dropped.

Agree to Create a Different Sexual Harassment Policy

You may be able to escape legal consequences if you agree to create a more extensive sexual harassment policy. The EEOC may agree that there is not enough evidence to go ahead with a trial, but they may be concerned about certain elements of the situation. For example, they may think that you need to educate your employees more about sexual harassment – regardless of whether certain accusations are true or false. Agreeing to create these new policies can satisfy the EEOC, causing them to leave you alone.

Show that the Relationship Was Consensual

You might also consider showing that the relationship was clearly consensual, although strategy will not work if the sexual harassment was of the “quid pro quo” variety. If you are being accused of creating a hostile work environment, however, you can show that the disgruntled employee actually participated in the activities they allegedly found so offensive.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Chicago area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment defense attorney, there are many potential options available. Get in touch with the best defense lawyer you can find, and you’ll stand a much better chance of a positive resolution. Baseless claims never get very far in court, as the burden of proof is always on the accuser. With help from a qualified attorney, you can push back and maintain your company’s reputation. Book your consultation today.