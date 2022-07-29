Can a Personal Injury Lawyer Help after Your Accident?

Another reason to hire a personal injury advocate is that they have the resources to investigate your accident and build a strong case.

According to the rules by OSHA, every employer must provide a safe and healthy workplace for their employees. It includes ensuring the premises are free from hazards, providing proper training to the staff, and having adequate insurance coverage. If folks have been hurt at work, they may wonder if they can file a personal injury claim against their employer.

They can get the deserved compensation for their injuries. This blog will discuss some things one needs to know about working with an injury attorney after an accident.

1. Have Experience Dealing with Insurance Companies

Workplace injuries cost the U.S. an estimated $250 billion annually. Injury attorneys have experience with insurance companies. They will know how to negotiate with the insurance company to get an affected person the best settlement possible.

If folks have been injured in a severe accident, it is vital to contact such a legal practitioner as soon as possible. The sooner one calls a lawyer, the better their chances are of getting the compensation.

These lawyers can also tell the clients if they have a case. For example, many people do not realize that they may be entitled to compensation after an accident. A lawyer can evaluate their case and let them know if they have a good chance of winning.

2. Know the Law and Can Help File a Claim

The National Center for Health Statistics, under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has stated that at least 31 million people get injured across the U.S. annually. So if you’ve been hurt in an accident, you’re not alone. And while you get tempted to try and go it alone when filing an injury claim, this isn’t always the best idea.

That’s because personal injury law can be complicated. There are different types of claims, statutes of limitations, and other rules that commoners may not be aware of. A personal injury lawyer will know all this and more and can help you navigate the procedures so that you have the best chance of getting the compensation you deserve.

For example, the statute of limitations for filing a personal injury claim in Texas is two years. If the victims don’t file a claim within that time frame, they could be barred from doing so altogether.

3. Will Work on a Contingency Basis

The best reason to hire such an advocate is that they will work on a contingency basis. You won’t have to pay upfront; they only get paid if they win your case.

It is a great arrangement because it takes the financial risk off you and puts it on the lawyer. In addition, they will only get paid if they are successful, so they will be motivated to get you the best possible outcome.

Another reason to hire a personal injury advocate is that they have the resources to investigate your accident and build a strong case. They will also be able to negotiate with the insurance companies on your behalf.

Conclusion

Personal injuries are never pleasant, but having an excellent lawyer by your side can make the process much easier. If someone known to you has been injured in an accident, contact a lawyer for a free consultation.