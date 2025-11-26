Can My Daughter Stop Me From Seeing My Grandchildren?

When a grandparent seeks visitation, the court will consider the best interests of the child when granting visitation.

A relationship between parents and their children can sometimes be tense, and as a grandparent, you may wonder if your daughter can stop you from seeing your grandchildren. The relationship between grandparents and grandchildren can become complicated when parents restrict access. Texas law recognizes certain rights for grandparents, but they are generally not as important as those of parents and are secondary to the parents’ rights.

In order to know where you stand if your children are restricting your access to your grandchildren, you must understand these legal nuances. In this guide, we’ll help you understand the differences between parental and grandparent rights, legal considerations for grandparents’ visitation rights, what to do if you’re denied access, and when to consider seeking legal help.

Understanding Parental Rights and Grandparents’ Rights in Texas

Understanding the difference between parental rights and grandparents’ rights in Texas is important when seeking access to your grandchildren. Here are a few important things to know when beginning this process:

Overview of Parental Rights

Parents in Texas have the legal right to make decisions about their children’s upbringing, including who can and cannot see them. This means that parents can decide who has access to their children, and in a court, their decisions will be given priority over the grandparents.

Grandparents’ Rights in Texas

While parents have the final say, Texas law recognizes the rights of grandparents to seek visitation in certain circumstances. If a grandparent seeks visitation, their request must be in line with the child’s best interests, and they have to prove that not allowing the child to see their grandparents would harm the child. However, these rights are secondary to the rights of parents, who generally have the authority to limit visitation.

When Grandparents Can Seek Visitation

Grandparents may seek visitation if:

The parents are divorced.

One or both parents are deceased.

The child has been removed from the parents’ care (e.g., through CPS involvement).

Factors Courts Consider

When a grandparent seeks visitation, the court will consider the best interests of the child when granting visitation. Several factors will be considered, including:

The emotional ties between the grandparent and the child

The existing relationship between the grandparent and the child

Whether or not the child could be harmed by not having contact with the grandparent.

Legal Considerations for Grandparents Seeking Visitation

If your seeking visitation and aren’t sure what you need ot do or how things work, here are a few legal considerations you should be aware of when seeking visitation.

Texas Family Code and Grandparent Visitation

The Texas Family Code provides a legal framework for grandparents who are looking for visitation rights to see their grandchildren. In order to do so, however, they must prove that denying visitation would harm the child, either emotionally or physically.

Standing to File a Petition

Grandparents must demonstrate standing, which means they must have had a meaningful relationship with the child. This includes regular visits, providing care for the child, or other forms of support that demonstrate a connection to the child.

What the Court Will Assess

When deciding whether to grant visitation, Texas courts will examine whether the child’s physical health or emotional well-being would be harmed by not having contact with the grandparent. The child’s relationship with both parents and other family members will also be considered.

The Role of Mediation

Before going to court, grandparents and parents are often required to attempt mediation to resolve the visitation dispute. Mediation can help resolve disputes without the need for court, and Texas courts expect this step to be taken prior to any formal proceedings.

What to Do If Denied Access to Grandchildren

Knowing what to do if you’re denied access to your grandchildren is incredibly important. You don’t want to just jump into legal action without covering all your bases first. Here are some things you should do before seeking legal help:

Communicate with the Parent

Open and respectful communication is often the first step when a grandparent is denied visitation with their grandchildren. Try to understand the parents reasons behind the denial and see if a resolution can be reached without escalating the situation.

Attempt Mediation

Mediation is a constructive way to address and can often resolve issues without the need for court involvement. Texas courts will require mediation before granting a hearing for visitation rights on the matter, making it extremely important that this step is taken in the process.

Document Your Relationship

Keep records of the relationship with your grandchildren, including photos, gifts, and evidence of visits. This can strengthen your case if you end up seeking legal action in order to see your grandchildren.

Seek Legal Advice from a Austin Grandparents’ Rights Attorney

If informal efforts fail, consult with a grandparents rights lawyer to explore your legal options and determine whether pursuing court-ordered visitation or guardianship is the right course of action. A skilled lawyer will advocate on your behalf, providing knowledgeable guidance throughout the process, answering any questions, and ensuring your rights are protected.

When to Seek Legal Assistance for Grandparents’ Rights

If mediation fails to resolve the issue of grandparent visitation, it may be time to consider pursuing legal action. A family law attorney specializing in custodial and visitation rights can help you understand your legal rights and determine whether you’re eligible to seek court-ordered access. In cases where you believe your grandchildren are being emotionally, physically, or psychologically harmed by the denial of contact, acting swiftly is essential. Courts prioritize the child’s welfare, and quick legal intervention may be necessary to protect their well-being.

Your grandparents rights attorney will assist you in filing a petition, gathering relevant evidence, and advocating for your case in court to ensure that the child’s best interests are at the forefront. If you’re facing restrictions on seeing your grandchildren, it’s important to explore both mediation and legal options. An experienced family law attorney can guide you through these steps, ensuring you take the most appropriate actions to safeguard your relationship with your grandchildren.

The sooner you seek professional legal guidance, the better your chances of protecting your grandchildren’s emotional and physical health. If you’re ready to explore your options, contact a family law attorney who can assess your situation and help you move forward with your case, whether through mediation, petitioning the court, or taking other legal steps. Protecting the child’s welfare and securing your rights as a grandparent should be your primary focus.