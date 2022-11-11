Can My Employer Fire Me for Reporting Sexual Harassment in Oklahoma?

If you have been retaliated against, you can sue your employer.

Residents of Oklahoma depend heavily on their jobs. They may be relying on this income to feed their children, pay off their mortgages, and handle their medical expenses. In many ways, keeping a job is a matter of life and death, especially for those living paycheck to paycheck. So when you experience sexual harassment in the workplace, it’s easy to fear that reporting these incidents will result in your termination.

If you are worried that you might be fired due to reporting sexual harassment, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Oklahoma as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you strive towards a positive outcome while keeping your employment secure. If you have already been fired because you reported sexual harassment, a qualified attorney can help you fight for your employment rights.

Retaliation is Illegal in Oklahoma

When your employer fires you for reporting sexual harassment, this is called “retaliation.” In Oklahoma, retaliation is illegal. Not only is it illegal to fire employees, but it is also illegal to punish employees in a number of different ways for reporting sexual harassment. These all may be considered so-called acts of retaliation:

Termination

Demotion

Harassment

Suspension

Withheld bonuses

Withheld raises

Withheld stock options

Forced to work in unfavorable working conditions

Given more demanding duties

Separated from the rest of the employees

Shunned

In other words, it is illegal for an employer to treat you differently in any negative way after you report sexual harassment. Oklahoma defines this as “any adverse action taken against an employee for participating in a legally protected activity.” That being said, the most common form of retaliation is termination, and this is also the most detrimental to victims. Retaliation can be harmful in many ways. Firstly, it robs the victim of income. Secondly, it may lead to emotional damages, such as loss of purpose, shame, and humiliation.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that you don’t have to experience harassment firsthand to be protected under these laws. You could witness someone else being harassed and report what you saw. If you are terminated or retaliated against in any way, you can also take legal action.

Taking Legal Action

If you have been retaliated against, you can sue your employer. Not only does this hold them accountable for allowing the initial harassment to take place, but it also ensures that you keep your job. Employers make the situation much worse for themselves when they retaliate against employees in this manner, and the state of Oklahoma looks upon these actions very unfavorably.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching Oklahoma City for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many legal professionals who are ready and waiting to assist you. With their help, you can work towards a considerable settlement for everything you’ve been through. Not only can you receive financial compensation, but you can also be reinstated at your former position if you have been terminated after reporting sexual harassment. Book your consultation today, and you can go over all of your legal options.